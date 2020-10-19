Chester Gregory, Drew McVety, Melody Butiu and More Announced for SOUND BITES Streaming Live

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

A cast of twenty will showcase six new 10-minute musicals.

Casting has been announced for SOUND BITES Streaming Live, a two-night streaming event premiering six new 10-minute musicals on November 13th and 20th at 8pm. Each evening will feature three new musicals and interviews with their creators, hosted by Thomas Morrissey and Colleen Harris. The presentations are free to stream; reservations can be made at www.tnny.org/sound-bites-streaming-live.

The cast will include Chester Gregory (Motown the Musical, Sister Act), Drew McVety (Bandstand, Billy Elliot), Melody Butiu (Doctor Zhivago), and Angela S. "Asa" Arnold, Ezioma Asonye, Victoria Beaudoin, Charles Burks (Othello: The Remix), Kaylin Lee Clinton, Evan Coles, Leana Rae Concepcion (Comfort Women), Eric Cotti, Gina Cutruzzula, Esjae, Emily Anne Goes, Kimberly García Irizarry, Susannah Jones, Lauren Maria Medina, Kade Morrill, Sophie Moshofsky, Gerardo Navarro, Christian García Roque, and Daniel Scott Walton.

Creative teams for the six musicals include directors Charles Burks, Jessie Field, Moses Garcia, Jenn Haltman, and Scott Weinstein, musical director Marina Lopez, costume designer Damian Dominguez, and animator Reginald William Butler. Production support is provided by Paulina Tobar and Katryna Marttala.

The November 13th livestream will present the following musicals:

THESE WALLS

Book and Lyrics by Caitlin Collins, Music by Matthew Lowy

Featuring Melody Butiu, Leana Rae Concepcion, Drew McVety, and Daniel Scott Walton

Directed by Scott Weinstein



PIGEONS MATE FOR LIFE

Book and Lyrics by Joan Saltzman, Music by Andrew Underberg

Featuring Victoria Beaudoin and Evan Coles



COLA'O: A BILINGUAL TROVA

Music by Pedro Emanuel Franco Fraticelli, Lyrics & Book by Paloma Sierra

Featuring Kimberly García Irizarry and Christian García Roque, Lauren Maria Medina, and Gerardo Navarro

Directed by Moses Garcia, music directed by Marina Lopez, costumes by Damian Dominguez

On November 20th, the livestream will present a second set of musicals and performers:

LETTERS FROM MAY

Music by Kristoffer Bjarke, Lyrics by Kara Cutruzzula

Featuring Ezioma Asonye, Eric Cotti, Gina Cutruzzula, Susannah Jones, and Kade Morrill

Directed by Jenn Haltman



HUMPTY'S HATCHING DAY

Music by Steve Wallace, Book and Lyrics by Kenny Harmon

Featuring Chester Gregory, Esjae, Angela S. Arnold (Asa), Charles Burks, and Kaylin Lee Clinton

Directed by Charles Burks, with animations by Reginald William Butler



RISE

Book and Lyrics by Gabrielle Mirabella, Music by Ernie Bird

Featuring Emily Anne Goes and Sophie Moshofsky

Directed by Jessie Field



For the past six years, TNNY's annual SOUND BITES Festival has presented sixty 10-minute musicals to sold out houses, promoting the work of over 120 different up-and-coming authors, composers, and lyricists. The 2020 festival has been postponed to May of 2021 and will feature an additional 10 new musicals, including the six presented as part of SOUND BITES Streaming Live.

An anthology of selections from the first six years of the festival will be available for sale November 1st at tnny.org/anthology-book.

Theatre Now is an artist service organization dedicated to the development, production, publication, and circulation of short and long-form musicals, by providing ongoing support for writers and their work in order to nurture voices and forms that push the boundaries of musical theatre.



For more information about Theatre Now New York, visit www.tnny.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You