Cheryl Ann Allen Comes to The Triad

Hear the songs of Sophie Tucker in this one person show traveling through the Vaudeville era to the Ed Sullivan Show. Cheryl Ann Allen brings Ms. Tucker back to life through her great music and anecdotes. Accompanied by her pianist and confidant Mr. Ted Shapiro (Dan Rosengard), Ms. Tucker transports the audience to a bygone era where great songs and humor evoke laughs, tears, and warm memories. (Written and directed by Ian Finkel.)

Cheryl Ann Allen has performed throughout the world and worked with great stars such as Jackie Mason, Rodney Dangerfield, and Jim Dale, to name a few.

Dan Rosengard is a pianist, conductor, arranger, composer and producer. Dan has also acted as musical director of Saturday Night Live.

Ian Finkel is the world's greatest xylophonist and has appeared and written for such stars as Michael Feinstein, Sid Caesar, Ginger Rogers, Tito Puente, and Madeline Kahn.





