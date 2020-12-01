Click Here for More Articles on #BwayWorldFanArt
Check Out Artwork From the BroadwayWorld Remix Tuck Everlasting Challenge!
In BroadwayWorld Remix, we want our readers to make their own art for a particular show.
We're celebrating incredible fan art with BroadwayWorld Remix! We want to see your takes on Broadway's beloved show art in our newest art challenge.
Check out last week's submissions for Tuck Everlasting below!
Each week, we'll give you a Broadway show and we'll share your art right here on our site! This week's show is The Lightning Thief!
The deadlines for the Remix challenges are Tuesdays at noon.
Get to drawing!
While you're at it, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Photo: Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals TICK, TICK...BOOM! Has Wrapped Filming
Lin-Manuel Miranda announced yesterday that the upcoming film adaptation of Tick, Tick...Boom! has wrapped filming. ...
Will HAMILTON Be the First Broadway Show to Re-Open in 2021?
History might have its eyes on Hamilton in 2021, as the musical could be the first show to re-open on Broadway. Broadway shows remain shutdown through...
Dame Judi Dench, Sir Derek Jacobi, Sir Ian McKellen and Dame Maggie Smith Take Part in FOR ONE KNIGHT ONLY Tonight
Tonight is For One Knight Only, a special evening of intimate conversation with British acting legends Dame Judi Dench, Sir Derek Jacobi, Sir Ian McKe...
Showcasing Stage Mag: RATATOUILLE THE MUSICAL
Using our new program Stage Mag, we created a virtual program for TikTok's Ratatouille the Musical!...
VIDEO: Disney On Broadway Sings 'Let It Go' On The Disney Holiday Singalong!
Tonight's ABC Disney Holiday Singalong included a very special performance from the Disney on Broadway family!...
BWW Flashback: Review the Stage Careers of the Cast of THE CROWN!
The Crown has held as one of Netflix's top series since the release of Season 4 on November 15 perhaps partly due to the stellar performances from its...