Check Out Artwork From the BroadwayWorld Remix Rent Challenge!
In BroadwayWorld Remix, we want our readers to make their own art for a particular show.
We're celebrating incredible fan art with BroadwayWorld Remix! We want to see your takes on Broadway's beloved show art in our newest art challenge.
Check out last week's submissions for Rent below!
Each week, we'll give you a Broadway show and we'll share your art right here on our site! This week's show is Frozen!
The deadlines for the Remix challenges are Tuesdays at noon.
Get to drawing!
Thank You Jonathan Larson #april29th1996 #nodaybuttoday #jonathanlarson#michaelgreif #anthonyrapp#daphnerubinvega #wilsonjermaineheredia #tayediggs #gilleschiasson #rodneyhicks #kristenleekelly #jesselmartin #idinamenzel #aikonakasone #timothybrittenparker #adampascal #gwenstewart #byronutley #frediwalkerbrowne #broadway #musical #musicaltheatre #pencildrawing #pencil#illustration @albinokid1026 @daphnerubinvega @bigspoonprods @rodneyhickshere @wilsonjermaineheredia @tayediggsinsta @klkinla @adampascal @idinamenzel @wsb.aikonakasone #bwwremixrent
Jonathan dumping his infamous sneakers and a note he wrote to his father on his last day at the Moondance Diner. #rent#rentthemusical #jonathanlarson #moondancediner #nodaybuttoday#broadway #musical #musicaltheatre #pencildrawing #pencil#illustration @rentontour #bwwremixrent
How about love? #rent#rentthemusical #jonathanlarson#gilleschiasson #tayediggs#wilsonjermaineheredia #rodneyhicks #kristenleekelly #jesselmartin #idinamenzel #aikonakasone #timothybrittenparker #adampascal #anthonyrapp #daphnerubinvega #gwenstewart #byronutley#frediwalkerbrowne #rentobc#seasonoflove#nodaybuttoday#broadway #musical #musicaltheatre #illustration #pencildrawing #pencil #procreate @rentontour @gilleschiasson2.0 @tayediggsinsta @wilsonjermaineheredia @rodneyhickshere @klkinla @idinamenzel @wsb.aikonakasone @adampascal @albinokid1026 @bigspoonprods #bwwremixrent
