#BwayWorldFanArt
Click Here for More Articles on #BwayWorldFanArt

Check Out Artwork From the BroadwayWorld Remix Phantom of the Opera Challenge!

Article Pixel

In BroadwayWorld Remix, we want our readers to make their own art for a particular show.

Sep. 29, 2020  

We're celebrating incredible fan art with BroadwayWorld Remix! We want to see your takes on Broadway's beloved show art in our newest art challenge.

Check out last week's submissions for The Phantom of the Opera below!

Each week, we'll give you a Broadway show and we'll share your art right here on our site! This week's show is Jagged Little Pill!

The deadlines for the Remix challenges are Tuesdays at noon.

Get to drawing!

. ??????? ??? ???? ??????? ???? ????? . . . I had to do an assignment for art class, and decided to draw something that I love. One of my favorite musicals is The Phantom of the Opera. I drew Christine in her Wishing dress. I really like this one, and I'm especially proud of the hands. ? This was just drawn with a pencil. . . . please tag me if you use my photo. . . . . #thephantomoftheopera #phantom25 #christinedaae #erik #thephantom #wishing #wishingyouweresomehowhereagain #sierraboggess #raminkarimloo #royalalberthall #broadway #art #phan #phanart #pencil #graphitedrawing #christine #westend #majestictheatre #hermajestystheatre #wishingdress #phantom #potoart #poto #savethebrilliantoriginal #bwwremixphantom

A post shared by Ryli's Art (@rylikart) on Sep 2, 2020 at 8:28pm PDT

"? ???? ???? ????? ?? ??? ????????, ??? ??? ????? ????'? ?????." . The hand was a tough journey, but I'm really happy with how she turned out! Meg gets a lot of hate (at least from the people I know), and I don't get why. She never did anything. (Except for in LND, but I'm going to pretend that didn't happen.) . The second picture is of the sticker I made from it!!! I printed some stickers to try it out, and I'll post more about them later! I'll be included information about how you can purchase them! (Don't worry, I'll cut them out better than I did my own one.) . . . . . #meggiry #meg #christinedaae #christine #erik #poto #thephantomoftheopera #thephantom #mask #masquerade #angelofmusic #raouldechagny #raminkarimloo #raoul #sierraboggess #broadway #westend #opera #phantom25 #phantom #ballet #savethebrilliantoriginal #phanart #fanart #art #madamegiry #gastonleroux #littlegiry #musicofthenight #bwwremixphantom

A post shared by Ryli's Art (@rylikart) on Sep 7, 2020 at 8:32pm PDT

Here's a preview of my first Phantom animatic! I still have a long way to go (and I can't draw Christine consistently for the life of me), but I'm super proud of myself for getting this far at least. (Also ignore my reflection in the darker frames lol) It's not synched up perfectly since I just took a video of the frames on my computer and then added the audio in a free editing app, but it works for sneak-peek (I'll be putting it into actual video editing software on my computer once I actually find a free one that works for me). . #phantomoftheopera #myart #animatic #christinedaaé #rebeccacaine #michaelcrawford? #wip #phanart #theatre #musicalfanart #broadway #theatrefanart #bway #phantom #broadwayfanart #animation #storyboard #westend #poto #vintagephantom #bwwremixphantom

A post shared by Tea Roses (@tearoses_fandoms) on Sep 19, 2020 at 6:34am PDT

phantom art!! #bwwremixphantom

A post shared by lizzie (@waffledinguss) on Sep 22, 2020 at 6:50pm PDT

Music of the Night ?

A post shared by Handlettering & Sketches (@fun_calligraphy) on Sep 24, 2020 at 4:59am PDT

. C H R I S T I N E D A A É „Who knows when love begins, who knows what makes it start. One day it's simply there, alive inside your heart" . Fanart 2 of 6 ?? Here's my second character for the #sixfanartschallenge / #broadway version ? Thank you @heidi_karlsson for the suggestion! ? Here's my finished illustration of my all time favorite Christine! ?? I saw her a few years ago on stage, and was totally fascinating by her performance. Stunning and breathtaking. Christine is also one of my favorite characters and definitely a dreamrole I wished I could play, ecspecially in the second Phantom musical. ?? Swipe to the left to see the whole drawing and details ? . #sixfanarts #sixfanarts2020 #6fanarts #broadway #musical #musicalactress #heidikarlsson #christinedaae #phantomoftheopera #thephantomoftheopera #loveneverdies #lnd #liebestirbtnie #broadway #broadwayart #draw #drawing #art #artwork #artist #illustration #illustrationartists #illustrationart #fanart #characterart #characterdesign #digitalillustration #digital #digitalart #bwwremixphantom

A post shared by A L I N A (@_imaoncerx3) on Sep 23, 2020 at 12:02pm PDT

When @officialbroadwayworld announced that this week's theme is #bwwremixphantom, I knew almost immediately I wanted to do Point of No Return. My favorite overall scene, with the gorgeous music and the build to the big reveal? SO. GOOD. • I chose to include the chandelier, but I mixed the colors to represent how PONR culminates in it disastrously falling, which leads us back to how it ended up in the auction. We love a good full circle moment. Loved this week's challenge ?♥i?? • • • • #broadway #broadwaymusical #broadwaymusicals #broadwaywillbeback #broadwaytheatres #bway #bwaymusical #bwayworldfanart #bwaymusicals #broadwayworldfanart #phantomoftheopera #phantom #thepointofnoreturn #pointofnoreturn #poto #digitalart #digitalillustration #digitaldrawing #digitalpainting #digitalartist #digitalartwork #procreate #procreateart #procreatedrawing #procreateillustration

A post shared by Gabrielle (@gabzleftbrain) on Sep 28, 2020 at 11:55am PDT

?ANGEL OF MUSIC ? One of my first draws #bwwremixphantom

A post shared by ???????, ???????????.? (@our.strange.duet.2004) on Sep 23, 2020 at 5:59am PDT


