Check Out Artwork From the BroadwayWorld Remix Phantom of the Opera Challenge!
In BroadwayWorld Remix, we want our readers to make their own art for a particular show.
We're celebrating incredible fan art with BroadwayWorld Remix! We want to see your takes on Broadway's beloved show art in our newest art challenge.
Check out last week's submissions for The Phantom of the Opera below!
Each week, we'll give you a Broadway show and we'll share your art right here on our site! This week's show is Jagged Little Pill!
The deadlines for the Remix challenges are Tuesdays at noon.
Get to drawing!
. ??????? ??? ???? ??????? ???? ????? . . . I had to do an assignment for art class, and decided to draw something that I love. One of my favorite musicals is The Phantom of the Opera. I drew Christine in her Wishing dress. I really like this one, and I'm especially proud of the hands. ? This was just drawn with a pencil. . . . please tag me if you use my photo. . . . . #thephantomoftheopera #phantom25 #christinedaae #erik #thephantom #wishing #wishingyouweresomehowhereagain #sierraboggess #raminkarimloo #royalalberthall #broadway #art #phan #phanart #pencil #graphitedrawing #christine #westend #majestictheatre #hermajestystheatre #wishingdress #phantom #potoart #poto #savethebrilliantoriginal #bwwremixphantom
A post shared by Ryli's Art (@rylikart) on Sep 2, 2020 at 8:28pm PDT
"? ???? ???? ????? ?? ??? ????????, ??? ??? ????? ????'? ?????." . The hand was a tough journey, but I'm really happy with how she turned out! Meg gets a lot of hate (at least from the people I know), and I don't get why. She never did anything. (Except for in LND, but I'm going to pretend that didn't happen.) . The second picture is of the sticker I made from it!!! I printed some stickers to try it out, and I'll post more about them later! I'll be included information about how you can purchase them! (Don't worry, I'll cut them out better than I did my own one.) . . . . . #meggiry #meg #christinedaae #christine #erik #poto #thephantomoftheopera #thephantom #mask #masquerade #angelofmusic #raouldechagny #raminkarimloo #raoul #sierraboggess #broadway #westend #opera #phantom25 #phantom #ballet #savethebrilliantoriginal #phanart #fanart #art #madamegiry #gastonleroux #littlegiry #musicofthenight #bwwremixphantom
A post shared by Ryli's Art (@rylikart) on Sep 7, 2020 at 8:32pm PDT
Here's a preview of my first Phantom animatic! I still have a long way to go (and I can't draw Christine consistently for the life of me), but I'm super proud of myself for getting this far at least. (Also ignore my reflection in the darker frames lol) It's not synched up perfectly since I just took a video of the frames on my computer and then added the audio in a free editing app, but it works for sneak-peek (I'll be putting it into actual video editing software on my computer once I actually find a free one that works for me). . #phantomoftheopera #myart #animatic #christinedaaé #rebeccacaine #michaelcrawford? #wip #phanart #theatre #musicalfanart #broadway #theatrefanart #bway #phantom #broadwayfanart #animation #storyboard #westend #poto #vintagephantom #bwwremixphantom
A post shared by Tea Roses (@tearoses_fandoms) on Sep 19, 2020 at 6:34am PDT
phantom art!! #bwwremixphantom
A post shared by lizzie (@waffledinguss) on Sep 22, 2020 at 6:50pm PDT
A post shared by Handlettering & Sketches (@fun_calligraphy) on Sep 24, 2020 at 4:59am PDT
Phantom of the opera drawing #bwwremixphantom #phantomoftheopera
A post shared by Sivan Draws (@sivan_draws) on Sep 27, 2020 at 7:48am PDT
Here is a painting from earlier this year! I haven't been posting as much since I haven't had as much time to draw with school and other stuff. I also will probably restart that Christine LND illustration since I'm not happy with the direction it was going. I'll probably post some older illustrations and less new ones for a bit until I draw something new. Stay tuned for more, and thanks for being patient if you wanted to see a specific drawing. ?? . . . please tag me if you use my photo. . . . . #bwwremixphantom #thephantomoftheopera #gastonleroux #raminkarimloo #sierraboggess #annaobyrne #benlewis #musicofthenight #broadway #phanart #phantom25 #phantom #mask #art #paint #draw
A post shared by Ryli's Art (@rylikart) on Sep 27, 2020 at 8:48pm PDT
#bwwremixphantom #phantomoftheopera #musicaltheater #sierraboggess #broadway
A post shared by @ painted_maypole_ on Sep 28, 2020 at 10:42am PDT
"I watched your face from the shadows...distant through all the applause..." - Just me playing around with blurring effects - again not fully satisfied but I've spent too long on this. - #christinedaaé #meggiry #angelofmusic #phantomoftheopera #poto #phantombway #broadwayfanart #bwwremixphantom #phanart #animation #fanimation #digitalart
A post shared by Meg C (@chewyillustrations) on Sep 29, 2020 at 6:29am PDT
. C H R I S T I N E D A A É „Who knows when love begins, who knows what makes it start. One day it's simply there, alive inside your heart" . Fanart 2 of 6 ?? Here's my second character for the #sixfanartschallenge / #broadway version ? Thank you @heidi_karlsson for the suggestion! ? Here's my finished illustration of my all time favorite Christine! ?? I saw her a few years ago on stage, and was totally fascinating by her performance. Stunning and breathtaking. Christine is also one of my favorite characters and definitely a dreamrole I wished I could play, ecspecially in the second Phantom musical. ?? Swipe to the left to see the whole drawing and details ? . #sixfanarts #sixfanarts2020 #6fanarts #broadway #musical #musicalactress #heidikarlsson #christinedaae #phantomoftheopera #thephantomoftheopera #loveneverdies #lnd #liebestirbtnie #broadway #broadwayart #draw #drawing #art #artwork #artist #illustration #illustrationartists #illustrationart #fanart #characterart #characterdesign #digitalillustration #digital #digitalart #bwwremixphantom
A post shared by A L I N A (@_imaoncerx3) on Sep 23, 2020 at 12:02pm PDT
The O.G himself ? Digital painting of Micheal Crawford. This week I am participating to the #BWWRemixPhantom organised by @officialbroadwayworld Made with @procreate . . . @officialmichaelcrawford @phantomopera @andrewlloydwebber @procreate #thephantomoftheopera #phantomoftheopera #phantombway #phantomlondon #michaelcrawford #broadway #westend #phantommusical #musicofthenight #erikdesler #christinedaae #musicaltheatre #theatre #theatrenerd #horror #halloween #art #digitalpainting #artistofinstagram #artist #illustratore #illustration #illustrator #fanart #fanartist #procreate #blackandwhite #portrait #artwork
A post shared by Federica Grazioli (@the_icablu_art) on Sep 25, 2020 at 6:43am PDT
When @officialbroadwayworld announced that this week's theme is #bwwremixphantom, I knew almost immediately I wanted to do Point of No Return. My favorite overall scene, with the gorgeous music and the build to the big reveal? SO. GOOD. • I chose to include the chandelier, but I mixed the colors to represent how PONR culminates in it disastrously falling, which leads us back to how it ended up in the auction. We love a good full circle moment. Loved this week's challenge ?♥i?? • • • • #broadway #broadwaymusical #broadwaymusicals #broadwaywillbeback #broadwaytheatres #bway #bwaymusical #bwayworldfanart #bwaymusicals #broadwayworldfanart #phantomoftheopera #phantom #thepointofnoreturn #pointofnoreturn #poto #digitalart #digitalillustration #digitaldrawing #digitalpainting #digitalartist #digitalartwork #procreate #procreateart #procreatedrawing #procreateillustration
A post shared by Gabrielle (@gabzleftbrain) on Sep 28, 2020 at 11:55am PDT
Playbill paintings: entry 6? #thephantomoftheopera #phantomoftheopera #theater #musicaltheatre #majestictheater #sierraboggess #raminkarimloo #25thanniversary #christinedaae #poto #bwwremixphantom #theater #musicaltheater #broadway #broadwaymusical
A post shared by @ peculiar.puff on Sep 26, 2020 at 1:14pm PDT
?ANGEL OF MUSIC ? One of my first draws #bwwremixphantom
A post shared by ???????, ???????????.? (@our.strange.duet.2004) on Sep 23, 2020 at 5:59am PDT
Christine doesn't wear a mask. Don't be like Christine. Wear a mask! That's all I mask of you... ? #BWWRemixPhantom ?
A post shared by Bailey (Bea) Mienik (@baileyonbway) on Sep 25, 2020 at 6:02pm PDT
A little Phantom and Christine art to jumpstart the weekend and participating in @officialbroadwayworld #bwwremixphantom challenge. • • #broadwayworld #phantomoftheopera #phanart #phantomart #phantomoftheoperaart #poto #broadwayart #procreate #illustration #visualdevelopment #femaleartist #femaleillustrator #artoftheday #dailydoseofart #mysketch #digitalillustration #digitalart #characterart #theatrenerd #westend #romance #musical #thephantom #musicofthenight
A post shared by Maggie Burns (@maggieburnsillustrations) on Sep 26, 2020 at 6:30am PDT
. I'm finally finished with my drawing of @heidi_karlsson and @mathiasedenborn ? I really really hope you like it!! ? . #phantomderoper #dasphantomderoper #thephantomoftheopera #phantomoftheopera #christinedaae #christine #grizabella #cats #heidikarlsson #musical #musicalactress #draw #drawing #stage #art #artwork #fanart #fandrawing #sketch #workinprogress #realisticdrawing #realisticportrait #realism #pencildrawing #pencil #loveneverdies #liebestirbtnie #musicalactress #rolemodel #bwwremixphantom
A post shared by A L I N A (@_imaoncerx3) on Jun 26, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT
