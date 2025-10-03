Charlotte Hu to Perform Chopin and Granados at Music on Madison October 26

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Music on Madison will present internationally acclaimed Taiwanese-American pianist Charlotte Hu in concert on Sunday, October 26, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. at Madison Avenue Presbyterian Church (921 Madison Avenue, New York City). Formerly known as Ching-Yun Hu, the award-winning artist has been praised worldwide for her dazzling virtuosity, magnetic stage presence, and deeply expressive musicianship.

For her Music on Madison program, Hu will perform works by Frédéric Chopin and Enrique Granados, composers who have defined her artistic journey. Chopin was the inspiration for her 2011 debut solo album Chopin (ArchiMusic), which won Taiwan’s Golden Melody Award for Best Classical Album of the Year. Granados is the focus of her next release on the PENTATONE label, due out in June 2026. The concert will feature Chopin’s Polonaise-Fantasie in A-Flat Major, Op. 61, Barcarolle in F-sharp Major, Op. 60, selections of Mazurkas, and the Polonaise “Heroic,” Op. 53, as well as three movements from Granados’ Goyescas Suite: “Los requiebros,” “Coloquio en la reja,” and “El fandango de candil.”

Hu says of the program:

“I’m excited to share two composers who have become closest to my heart throughout my artistic journey: Frédéric Chopin and Enrique Granados. What fascinates me about both is how they each found their unique voice within the Romantic tradition—while both were immersed in 19th-century Paris, they remained deeply connected to their roots.”

A Steinway Artist, Charlotte Hu has performed at many of the world’s most prestigious venues including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Wigmore Hall, and the Concertgebouw. She has appeared with leading orchestras such as the Philadelphia Orchestra, Israel Philharmonic, and Taiwan Philharmonic, and is a frequent guest at international music festivals. Her acclaimed discography includes recordings for ArchiMusic, Naxos/CAG, BMOP/sound, Centaur, and PENTATONE. Hu is also the founder of the Yun-Hsiang International Music Festival in Taipei and the Philadelphia-based PYPA Piano Festival, now in its 13th year. She serves as associate professor at Boston Conservatory at Berklee and artist in residence at Temple University.

Tickets

Music on Madison will present Charlotte Hu in concert on Sunday, October 26, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. at Madison Avenue Presbyterian Church, 921 Madison Avenue, New York City. Tickets and more information are available at www.charlottehu.com.