Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Charlotte Conservatory Theatre Returns To Booth Playhouse With Broadway Hit POTUS

New professional theatre is one of the first regional companies to stage political farce.

Feb. 27, 2023  

Charlotte Conservatory Theatre Returns To Booth Playhouse With Broadway Hit POTUS

Charlotte Conservatory Theatre (Witch), the Queen City's newest professional performing arts company, has announced their second production, Selina Fillinger's recent Broadway smash POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive.

Horrible bosses make life miserable in a variety of ways, but when the doofus in charge is the President of the United States, the stakes of maintaining workplace sanity are even higher. In Selina Fillinger's savage, riotous POTUS, a group of unwitting heroines, ranging from the Chief of Staff to the mistress to the First Lady herself, must keep the toxic office culture of the White House from tipping into international disaster. Will they grab a little power for themselves in the process?

Directed by Stephen Kaliski with an all-star cast of Charlotte actors, POTUS skewers the proud American tradition of feckless male leadership while also hinting at a better way forward.

The recent Broadway premiere starred Vanessa Williams, Lea DeLaria, and Rachel Dratch. Critics called it "a delicious feminist farce" (Variety) and "a breath of fresh air on Broadway...The likelihood that you will laugh until your face hurts is one of near certainty." (Entertainment Weekly). It closed in August 2022, making this Charlotte staging one of the first regional productions.

This new cast includes Jennifer Adams, Marla Brown, Iris DeWitt, Sarah Molloy, Iesha Nyree, Katy Shepherd, and Valerie Thames. The show will be designed by Chip Davis (scenic), Ashleigh Poteat (costumes), Gordon Olson (lighting), and Matt Sherwin (sound and compositions), with Allison Collins and Sarah Provencal as fight and intimacy choreographers. Carrie Cranford will serve as production manager, and Kathryn Harding will stage manage. Savannah Deal and Marla Brown are the producers.

Contains strong adult language. Recommended for ages 17+.

Selina Fillinger is an LA-based writer and performer. Original plays include The Collapse; Something Clean; Faceless; and Armor Plays: Cinched/Strapped. Her plays have been developed at Roundabout Theatre, Manhattan Theatre Club, McCarter Theatre, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Old Globe Theatre, Alley Theatre, St. Louis Repertory Theatre, and Northlight Theatre. She's currently commissioned at South Coast Repertory, Roundabout, and Williamstown. Selina writes for the third season of Apple TV's "The Morning Show" and is developing a feature for Chernin/Netflix.

Stephen Kaliski is a theatre artist and educator. A Charlotte native, Steve worked professionally in New York for eleven years before returning to North Carolina in 2018. He was Resident Director of Broadway's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and he has written and directed several of his own plays, including The Refugees and Gluten. He acted as Scratch in Charlotte Conservatory Theatre's inaugural production, Witch. He is currently a Visiting Assistant Professor of Theatre and Writing Studies at Davidson College.

Charlotte Conservatory Theatre is a new professional performing arts company modeled after our national tradition of robust, world-class regional theatres. We strive to engage Charlotte in the transformative power of impeccably produced plays, making a case for the eternal power of theatre as a force for civic good. By connecting theatre's complex history to the conscience of the present day, we hope to energize and sustain a new generation of theatregoers who are hungry to engage with art as a cornerstone of a healthy, inclusive, and equitable community. Our inaugural production was Jen Silverman's Witch (August 2022) at the Blumenthal's Booth Playhouse.

POTUS SCHEDULE:
Thursday, March 16 at 8:00pm
Friday, March 17 at 8:00pm
Saturday, March 18 at 2:00pm
Saturday, March 18 at 8:00pm
Sunday, March 19 at 2:00pm

Tickets range from $25.00 to $45.00 and are on sale now at CarolinaTix.
By Phone: 704.372.1000
Online: carolinatix.org

Booth Playhouse is located at 130 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28202.


BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Ticketmaster Warns Of High Demand For Jonas Brothers on Broadway Photo
Ticketmaster Warns Of High Demand For Jonas Brothers on Broadway
Ticketmaster is warning that due to high demand, many fans will not be able to get tickets to the Jonas Brothers' Broadway Residency. 
Sutton Foster, Chita Rivera & More Join GREAT PERFORMANCES Concert Photo
Sutton Foster, Chita Rivera & More Join GREAT PERFORMANCES Concert
Hosted by Sutton Foster, the special features performances by André de Shields, Robyn Hurder, Jane Krakowski, Norm Lewis, Donna McKechnie, Betty Buckley, Jessie Mueller, Chita Rivera, Vanessa Williams and many more. The concert celebration is a living testament to why musical theater continues to resonate so powerfully.
Original MEAN GIRLS Stars Are Dead Set on Appearing in Movie Musical Photo
Original MEAN GIRLS Stars Are 'Dead Set' on Appearing in Movie Musical
Amanda Seyfried has revealed that she and the four stars of the original Mean Girls movie, Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, and Lacey Chabert, are 'dead set' on appearing in the sequel. Seyfried, who played Karen Smith in the 2004 movie, also offered her idea on how they could possibly appear in the film.
MRS DOUBTFIRE National Tour Is Holding Virtual Open Call for Child Actors Photo
MRS DOUBTFIRE National Tour Is Holding Virtual Open Call for Child Actors
Calling all kids! The national tour of Mrs. Doubtfire, which is set to begin rehearsals in August 2023, is seeking child actors (age 8-18+) for the roles of Lydia, Christopher and Natalie Hillard. Submissions are due Monday, March 6, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


Lea Salonga Joins the Cast & Producing Team of HERE LIES LOVE on BroadwayLea Salonga Joins the Cast & Producing Team of HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway
February 27, 2023

Tony and Olivier Award winner Lea Salonga, a global Filipina legend, will join Here Lies Love's Broadway cast for a special guest engagement this summer. See how to purchase tickets!
Contest: Win Two Tickets to Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock and Roll 2 at Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort LauderdaleContest: Win Two Tickets to Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock and Roll 2 at Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale
February 27, 2023

Neil Berg's Fifty Years of Rock & Roll returns to The Parker! Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock & Roll is not only a highly entertaining look at the history of iconic music, but also tells the story of America and all the incredible influences and cultures that make up our 'melting pot,' which is poured into the fabric of our music and has influenced generations around the world.
Photos: First Look at Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan in THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW at BAMPhotos: First Look at Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan in THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW at BAM
February 27, 2023

The Brooklyn Academy of Music presents the first major New York revival of Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, directed by Obie Award winner Anne Kauffman at the BAM Harvey Theater. The production officially opened on February 23, 2023. Check out all new production photos here!
Jinkx Monsoon Extends Run in CHICAGO For 14 More PerformancesJinkx Monsoon Extends Run in CHICAGO For 14 More Performances
February 27, 2023

Actress, vocalist, and two-time “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Jinkx Monsoon will extend her run in the role of Matron “Mama” Morton in Chicago for 14 more performances only. The additional performances run Thursday, March 16 through Sunday, March 26, at the Ambassador Theatre.
Ramin Karimloo Will Lead THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Premiere in Italy This SummerRamin Karimloo Will Lead THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Premiere in Italy This Summer
February 27, 2023

Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera will open for the first time in Italy at Teatro Stabile del Friuli Venezia Giulia in Trieste on 4th July 2023. Leading the cast as The Phantom is Ramin Karimloo, who has played the role in London's West End, Korea and in the 25th Anniversary Concert at The Royal Albert Hall. 
share