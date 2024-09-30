Charli D'Amelio Will Make Broadway Debut in & JULIET

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dancer and Social Media superstar Charli D’Amelio will make her Broadway debut this fall, joining the company of the hit Broadway musical & Juliet. D’Amelio, who spent more than a decade as a competitive dancer before launching her social media career and becoming the world’s most followed TikToker, begins performances as part of the ensemble in the dance-heavy role of ‘Charmian’ beginning October 29, 2024 at the Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rd Street) for a limited three-month engagement through January 19, 2025.

"I’m beyond excited to join the Broadway community—it’s a dream I’ve had since I was a little girl," D’Amelio said. "To be able to make my Broadway debut – especially in the cast of & Juliet, is truly a dream come true, and I can't wait to share this experience with everyone."

Additional casting for the third year of & Juliet will be announced shortly.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek” and features an iconic playlist of Pop hits, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.

The full creative team for the Broadway production of & Juliet includes David West Read (Book), Max Martin & Friends (Music & Lyrics), Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design) and J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design), Dominic Fallacaro (Music Director, Co-Orchestrations and Arrangements), and Haley Bennett (Associate Music Director). US Casting is by Stephen Kopel and Carrie Gardner, CSA. & Juliet is Executive Produced on Broadway by Eva Price. & Juliet is produced on Broadway by Max Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Jenny Petersson, Martin Dodd and Eva Price.

This month, the first North American tour of & Juliet kicked off its route in Baltimore, Maryland, and will stop in more than 30 US cities in the next year. The North American tour joins the UK Tour (which began in July 2024), and an upcoming German production (October 2024). By Spring 2025, the musical will have played in nine countries and on four continents since its West End Premiere in 2019. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of & Juliet was released in October 2022 on Atlantic Records and is available wherever streaming music is played.

Tickets for & Juliet are available now at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre box office (starting at $66.00 including fees) or at AndJulietBroadway.com (starting at $79.00 including fees). For day-of rush tickets, TodayTix users can sign up for an alert to be notified when tickets are available to purchase. Rush tickets will be available each performance day (minus select blackout dates) at 9am, on a first-come, first-served basis on TodayTix for $39 per ticket. Standing room tickets will be $45 per ticket, and available for purchase in-person at the box office of the Sondheim Theatre the day of sold-out performances only, pending availability. Running time is 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission. Though it is being performed at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, & Juliet is not a Roundabout Theatre Company production.

About Charli D’Amelio

Charli is excited to make her Broadway debut in & Juliet. A competitive dancer for over a decade, her passion for movement has always been at the heart of her creative journey. While widely recognized for her influence as a leading digital creator, Charli’s dedication to dance has remained a driving force throughout her career, which includes winning “Dancing with the Stars” Season 31. Her work on social media has earned her recognition from Forbes, Fortune, and Variety. Charli also uses her platform to advocate against cyberbullying and inspire positive change.