Charitybuzz Partners With IN THE HEIGHTS & Lin-Manuel Miranda on 'WIn The Heights' Charity Auction

Charitybuzz has launched an amazing In the Heights auction for the best of the best related to the film - in-person VIP experiences with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luis Miranda, and Quiara Alegría Hudes, an advanced screening of the movie, private Zoom meet-and-greets with the cast, tickets to the premiere, a dance lesson from the In The Heights choreographer, exclusive memorabilia and artwork, and more!

All items are available for viewing and bidding here.

The "WIn the Heights" auction is live through Thursday, May 20, and is raising vital funds for Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA). NoMAA's mission aligns with themes throughout In the Heights, cultivating, supporting and promoting artists in northern Manhattan.

Charitybuzz has worked with NoMAA over the past five years to bring bidders incredible access and unlock new, unrestricting funding for the non-profit organization.

The leading impact marketplace for once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive items and unmatched access, Charitybuzz has raised $500 million for cause to date.

The new In the Heights film is directed by Jon M. Chu based on a screenplay by Quiara Alegría Hudes and the stage musical by Hudes and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The musical drama film stars Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace and Melissa Barrera, and will be in theaters and on HBOMax on June 11th.

Watch the trailer here: