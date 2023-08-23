Chantey Sing and Sail Aboard the South Street Seaport Museum's 1885 Schooner Pioneer

South Street Seaport Museum announces Chantey Sing and Sail on September 9, 2023, from 4–6pm, departing from Pier 16 (Fulton and South Streets). Embark on a musical journey through New York Harbor aboard the 1885 Schooner Pioneer! This event offers a special sea-song sing-along, featuring historical songs that were used by old-time sailors to make their work more manageable. seaportmuseum.org/sing-and-sail

As the Historical Register-listed vessel glides across the water, you'll be treated to a round-robin of catchy rhythms, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of unfurled sails and iconic New York landmarks, including the Brooklyn Bridge, Statue of Liberty, Lower Manhattan's architectural gems, Ellis Island, and more! This is a truly immersive experience that lets you soak in the essence of the city's maritime history.

No matter your singing abilities, all are welcome to sign up and participate in this two-hour sail. Whether you're a seasoned singer or simply a keen listener, you'll have the chance to lead or request a traditional maritime work song or ballad.

Bring along your favorite beverage, meal, or snack to savor al fresco style on the deck, while surrounded by songs that have resonated along the waterways for centuries. And, if you're feeling adventurous, you'll even have the opportunity to help raise the sails and haul on lines, just like the sailors of old.

Advance reservations are recommended. Tickets are $50 for adults, with discounts available for members, seniors, students, and youth. Sign up today to join your fellow chantey enthusiasts and newbies as we set sail for a unique and unforgettable chantey sing at sea.

Seaport Museum members receive 20% off on all sailing opportunities. Just sign in when prompted at checkout to receive your discount. seaportmuseum.org/membership