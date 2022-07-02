Chandler Corley-Essex to Headline Improvised Musical “On The Spot” on July 11th

On The Spot, the now 7-year-running improvised musical comedy show, is turning Monday night into an institution at the Broadway Comedy Club, and this month is partnering with Chandler Corley Essex (Swan Lake Rock Opera) to create a night of spontaneous theatre like no other.



For tickets and more click here: linktr.ee/onthespotnyc



In their usual format, On The Spot casts multiple singers to perform songs that inspire the show's improv actors (who are hearing the pieces for the first time on the night) to create the book to a musical. On this occasion, Ms. Corley-Essex will be the sole singer at this performance. With every song she sings, the performers will have to, with no prior preparation, string together a coherent show... on the spot.



On The Spot has, in the past, featured such guest singers as Christine Dwyer (Wicked), Matt DeAngelis (Waitress), Ashley North (Kinky Boots), and Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud). They have been unanimously praised by critics, even going so far as to be called "The funniest improv show in NYC," by Popdust.



Chandler Corley-Essex is an actor and singer with credits including The Importance of Being Earnestly LGBTQ+. This is not her first appearance at On The Spot, having begun performing with them in 2021. Her turn as a soloist is highly anticipated by the cast and production team.



"Chandler quickly became a new favorite when we re-opened post-pandemic," enthuses On The Spot producer Nathan Armstrong, "She's good at what she does, and crowds love her, it was an absolute no-brainer giving her her own headliner show."



The performance, which will take place at 8 pm on Monday, July 11th at the Broadway Comedy Club, will feature members of On The Spot's rotating improv cast. They will include Thomas Burns Scully (Broad City), Jillian Vitko (Synesthesia The Musical at the Edinburgh Fringe), John Xavier Miller (Black Guys Matter), and Alison Wien (Drunk Shakespeare). Musical accompaniment will be provided by Oliver Glynn. Technical direction and scene calls will be made by Nathan Armstrong. On The Spot is produced by Nathan Armstrong and Patrick Reidy.



The Broadway Comedy Club is located at 53rd and 8th in Manhattan, with Subway access from Columbus Circle, 57th-7th, and 50th-8th.



Tickets $15