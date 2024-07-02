Chain Theatre Details 2024 Chain NYC Film Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chain Theatre has detailed the 2024 Chain NYC Film Festival, which is set to captivate audiences with a diverse and compelling lineup of independent films, starring actors such as Anthony Michael Hall, Bill Nighy and Jeff Daniels. The festival takes place July 25, 2024 - August 4, 2024 at Chain Theatre (312 W. 36th Street, 3rd and 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018). The schedule for the festival is enclosed below. Tickets are $13 in advance HERE and $15 at the door.

The Chain NYC Film Festival is renowned for celebrating the creativity and innovation of independent filmmakers from around the globe. The 2024 edition promises to be no exception, offering a rich tapestry of genres and stories that challenge, entertain, and inspire.

The Chain NYC Film Festival is a multi-disciplinary event that serves the NYC community by bringing access to quality independent film from all over the world. It has a rich history of showcasing genre-busting films, from Grindhouse Film Blocks to important Human Rights Documentaries. Embracing the digital age, the festival also includes Web Series submissions, reflecting the new wave of creative enterprise in our increasingly connected world. Over 30 awards are bestowed in numerous categories, including Best Narrative Feature, Best Screenplay, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Animated Film, and Best Local Filmmaker. Special prizes may also be awarded at the discretion of a jury composed of storytelling and filmmaking experts.

The 2024 festival will showcase 165 new films throughout the two-week event, featuring several star-studded casts.

This year’s films include:

Roswell Delirium, a sci-fi thriller starring Anthony Michael Hall (The Breakfast Club, Sixteen Candles), Lisa Whelchel (The Facts of Life, Survivor: Philippines), Dee Wallace (E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial), and Reginald VelJohnson (Die Hard, Family Matters).

Bloody Fury, a gory Western short starring Academy Award, Olivier Award, and Tony Award nominee Bill Nighy (Living, Love Actually) and Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean).

Village of Death: Oradour-sur-Glane 1944, a profoundly moving documentary about the Nazi occupation of a small French village, narrated by two-time Emmy Award-winner Jeff Daniels (The Newsroom).

The festival’s opening night ceremony will be held on July 25 at 7 PM (RSVP required).

The Chain NYC Film Festival has screened over 1,000 films in the past twelve years. Notable past participants include the Academy Award-winning short Lady in Apartment No. 6: The Music Saved My Life and special events featuring Academy Award-winning screenwriters. Esteemed guests from previous festivals include Richard LaGravenese (The Fisher King, Behind the Candelabra) and Richard Price (The Color of Money, The Wire).

This program was made possible by the New York Department of Cultural Affairs and NYSCA

CHAIN THEATRE is a critically acclaimed (NYT critic’s pick macbitches) premiere Off-Broadway producing organization located in midtown Manhattan. Chain Theatre produced the World Premiere of ​Garbageman​ by Emmy-nominated Keith Huff (A Steady Rain, Mad Men, House of Cards) and has also collaborated with Tony Award winner David Rabe (Hurlyburly, In The Boom Boom Room), and Eric Bogosian (An Evening With Eric Bogosian). Most recent hit World Premiere productions include This G*d Damn House (ScreenCraft Grand Prize Winner), A Will to Live, and What Passes for Comedy.

Chain Theatre is always seeking to reflect and react to the world around us. Culturally. Politically. Socially. Audiences can find investment in the work at the Chain, because the work is about them, no matter what it might be. It’s a place where artists and audiences can expand their perspectives.

Chain Theatre is located at 312 W. 36th Street, 3rd and 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018 For more about the Chain Theatre visit ​www.chaintheatre.org @chaintheatrenyc. Chain Theatre is a 501c3 not-for-profit organization. All donations are tax-deductible.