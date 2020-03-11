Celia Keenan-Bolger Will Lead Industry Presentation of New Play With Music KAREN DALTON
Evan Enderle 's play with music, Karen Dalton , directed by Portia Krieger, will get and invite-only industry presentation on Thursday, March12, at 3 pm. For more information email RSVP@LDKProductions.com
The cast features Tony Award winner Celia Keenan-Bolger (Broadway: To Kill a Mockingbird) , Charles Socarides (Broadway: Awake and Sing) , Erik Lochtefeld (Broadway; King King) , and Sarah Hunt (Broadway: A Christmas Carol) with guitar, banjo and musical direction from The Weepies' Meg Toohey.
Bob Dylan's "favorite singer" was a hero on the folk music scene who died thinking she was a failure... only to become a sensation after her passing. From the Village revolution of the 60s to her deathbed in the 90s (and through a collection of iconic tunes from the American Folk Songbook), we unravel the fascinating mystery of Karen Dalton .
Portia Krieger (Director) directs new plays and musicals. Favorites include Deborah Zoe Laufer and Daniel Green's Window Treatment (Premieres NYC) , Anna Jacobs and Michael R. Jackson's Teeth (in development at NMTC and NAMT), Olivia Dufault's The Tomb of King Tot and Clare Barron's Baby Screams Miracle (Clubbed Thumb), Sofia Alvarez's Friend Art (2ST Uptown), and Eager to Lose , a burlesque farce co-created with Matthew-Lee Erlbach, Wes Grantom, and Tansy (Ars Nova). Associate Director: Fun Home , Almost Famous . Portia is an Affiliated Artist with Clubbed Thumb and New Georges, a ColtCoeur Resident, an alumna of the National Directors Fellowship, a member of Lesser America, a recipient of Made in NY Womens' Fund, and a co-founder of the New Georges Jam. www.portiakrieger.com
Evan Enderle (Creator ) has worked as an actor and writer at such estimable entities as Playwrights Horizons, the O'Neill Festival, Ensemble Studio Theater, The Flea Theater, Joe's Pub, 52nd Street Project, ART, Comedy Central, Woodshed Collective and Williamstown Theater Festival among many others. He is the recipient of a 2017 Rough Draft Residency with The Drama League in New York and was an Artist-in-Residence at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center in 2018. His plays and musicals include Discouraging Stories for Lonely People, Beast, A Great Flood and Karen Dalton , a play with traditional American folk music about the life and death of the reclusive folk and blues singer; it will receive a workshop in NYC this spring with director Portia Krieger and Tony winner Celia Keenan-Bolger.
Megan Doyle (Producer) is an Emmy and Clio award-winning executive producer with over a decade of experience working in television and digital media in New York City. With a dual degree in journalism and theater studies from the University of Georgia, she has honed her passion for storytelling in TV, film and digital media by leading the branded content team at Refinery29 (Vice Media Group), a global media publisher and a leading voice for next-gen media and entertainment focused on women.
