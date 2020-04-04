Celia-Keenan Bolger Launches #BroadwayFeedsBellvue Meal Train
Celia Keenan-Bolger, Gideon Glick, and Victoria Myers have launched a Meal Train called #BroadwayFeedsBellvue. The fund was put in place for the medical care workers at Bellevue hospital, and is seeking donations.
The description on the Meal Train site read:
"We know many people are looking for ways to help medical professionals as they work long hours trying to save lives and keep us all safe. One great and easy way to help is by making sure they have plenty of food during their long shifts. By sponsoring meals, we can come together as a community and help the ICU team at Bellevue and also help local restaurants who are struggling."
As opposed to the typical Meal Train system, this fund is simply asking for donations, rather than asking people to volunteer to order food.
The following options are available:
1. For $150 you can sponsor a meal. All you have to do is sign up for one of the meal sponsorships and then donate $150 (or more!). The creators will take care of the rest! For $75 you can can sponsor one of the dessert deliveries on Fridays and Sundays.
2. You can also donate whatever amount you are able-- no amount is too small. The creators pool all of the small donations to buy meals for the hospital staff.
To donate, or to learn more, visit https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/7yw221/donate.
