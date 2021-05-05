Celebrating Over 1,000 Stage Mags, BroadwayWorld Introduces Easy-to-Add Stage Mag Show Listings!

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
May. 5, 2021  

Since BroadwayWorld launched Stage Mag last year, theaters all around the world have enjoyed the convenience of creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions- from streaming to in-person. We are excited to announce that users have created over 1,000 Stage Mags to date!

Additionally, BroadwayWorld is rolling out an all new feature- automatic BroadwayWorld show listings! Users can easily add their show to BroadwayWorld's regional show listings pages using information included in their Stage Mags. That means that even more exposure for all of your upcoming productions is just a click away!

With Stage Mag, you're in control to create your very own show program, complete with traditional features like cover art, cast/creative team details, as well as cutting-edge extras that you'll find nowhere else!

To get started on your very own Stage Mag, visit stagemag.broadwayworld.com. Stay in the know about all of Stage Mag's latest updates here.


