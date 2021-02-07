Celebrating Black History Month: THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS Commences on Broadway in 2010!

Click Here for More Articles on Celebrating Black History Month

This February, BroadwayWorld is committed to celebrating the outstanding contributions that black artists have made to the American theatre. Join us for Black History month as we shine a spotlight on some of the most influential productions from Broadway's past. Today is all about the 2010 Broadway musical The Scottsboro Boys.

The Scottsboro Boys, which features music and lyrics by legendary songwriting team John Kander and Fred Ebb (their final collaboration), played for 49 performances at the Lyceum Theatre. It was nominated for twelve Tony Awards and starred Colman Domingo, Joshua Henry, John Cullum, Forrest McClendon, Rodney Hicks and more.

Based on the notorious "Scottsboro" case in the 1930s (in which nine African-American men were unjustly accused of a terrible crime) this daring and wildly entertaining musical explores a fascinating chapter in American history with brilliant originality.

Watch scenes from the show below!