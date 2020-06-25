Celebrate a Shakespearean Independence Day With The Drunk Texts
This summer, aliens are attacking and The Drunk Texts have got one thing to say...Welcome to Earth (in 2020).
Re-visit all your favorite characters (and 90s one-liners) and celebrate a NEW Independence Day with The Drunk Texts at the world premiere performance of A Day of Independence - Levi Penley's brand new Shakespearean adaptation!
The blockbuster classic is coming to a much smaller screen, right in your living room, on Friday, July 3rd at 9pm. Catch the performance LIVE (with plenty of drinking games) on the Wizard World Facebook page or The Drunk Texts Facebook page at a safe social distance!
$10 suggested donation.
TIP to make your favorite actors take a SHOT!
All proceeds go directly to The Drunk Texts cast and crew!
You can Venmo your donation to @thedrunktexts.
Featuring Eric Austin, Bryson Bruce, A.J. Cote, Amelia Fowler, Mike Gregorek, Maura Lefevre, Katharine Lerner, James III, Jessica Mosher, Levi Penley, Keith Rubin, Andrew Sanford, Tristan Schaffer-Goldman, Rory Scholl.
