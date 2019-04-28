Celebrate Mother's Day at City Perch Kitchen + Bar in Westchester

City Perch Kitchen + Bar, a Seasonal American Dining Room with an emphasis on unique, seasonal dishes, natural ingredients, and contemporary comfort foods sourced from nearby farms + waters, presents a Mom-umental Mother's Day Celebration on Sunday, May 12 starting with brunch at 10:30am.

Mom's the word! Treat the #1 woman in your life to a Mother's Day she won't soon forget. Make her feel like a queen with a complete brunch buffet crafted by award-winning Chef Sherry Yard. This extravagant buffet is $48/person but IPIC ACCESS members will enjoy a special member discount making this brunch $42/person, $12 for children 12 and under.

With items including a build-your-own omelet bar, main entrée choices such as stuffed French toast and eggs benedict, a homemade breads and pastries table, salad station, fruit station, cold station with poached shrimp and oysters, smoked salmon, a Sherry Yard dessert station with individual warm mini molten cakes, mini fresh fruit tarts and much more - she will eat like royalty!

The beverage program at City Perch, developed by Master Mixologists, offers inspired cocktails and a boutique wine list for guests to discover. This Mother's Day set Mom up with a custom cocktail made just for her and appropriately titled the "Mom-Osa". This lightly sweet and bubbly cocktail is made with award-winning LaMarca Prosecco and El Corazon purée featuring flavors of blood orange, passion fruit and pomegranate, and it's topped with a stunning red rose petal for a presentation as beautiful as Mom is, for $11.

And that's not all. For those looking for a flower that will stand the test of time, enter Mom for the chance to win a 24k gold rose from Goldgenie International during your brunch experience ($210 value).

To make your Mother's Day reservations for Sunday, May 12 visit www.cityperch.com.

Sign up to become an IPIC ACCESS member at www.IPIC.com/membership.

City Perch Kitchen + Bar is located in Rivertowns Square, 1 Hamilton St., Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You