Celebrate International Women Artists in NYC Next Week

Celebrate international women artists from history and the here and now with the 14th annual Salon sYmphoNY on International Women's Day. The International Women Artists Salon, in collaboration with The OPTimistiks collective, has announced that the Revelation Gallery in Greenwich Village, the artistic heart of NYC, will be this year's venue.



A dozen and some NYC-based women and non-binary artists, from across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe will pay homage to women artists from their homelands by performing pieces of their work.



This year we are launching a collaborative "Art Peace" which all attendees are invited to participate in, with the contribution of NY-based artist Connie Perry. Our messages of peace will then be released to the White House.



A multi-disciplinary event, including monologues, songs, dance & commentaries, celebrating the legacy of cultural riches created by women around the world & sustained today by international women creatives living in The City of New York.



Working with The OPTimistiks theatre collective, the International Women Artists' Salon’s Salon sYmphoNY first found its voice in the Lounge at Dixon Place in 2012 and continued virtually during the COVID restrictions of 2021 and 2022.



Fourteen years strong, the chorus of women's artistry from around the World is hosted by actor and Producing Artist Jenny D Green, inviting arts lovers of all kinds to join the celebration.



The Revelation Gallery (224 Waverly Pl, New York, NY 10014, adjoining St John's in The Village) is the venue for the event on Saturday March 8th, from 3pm with a tea party before and after: free for all who are inspired by women and non-binary artists.