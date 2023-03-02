Celebrate International Women Artists in NYC Next Week

Celebrate international women artists from history and the here and now with the 12th annual Salon sYmphoNY on International Women's Day.

The International Women Artists Salon, in collaboration with The OPTimistiks collective, is delighted to announce a return to an in-person program with legendary venue partner Theatre 80 St Marks in the East Village.

A dozen and some NYC-based woman-identifying artists, from Equador to Turkey will pay homage to women artists from their homelands by performing pieces of their work.

Hosted by Jenny D Green, all are welcome - including open mic opportunity - with a suggested donation of $12, which will go to Syrian/Turkish earthquake relief and Theatre 80 (which is in imminent danger of closing).

A multi-disciplinary event, including monologues, songs, dance & commentaries, celebrates the legacy of cultural riches created by women around the world & sustained today by international women creatives living in The City of New York.

Working with The OPTimistiks theatre collective, the International Women Artists' Salon's Salon sYmphoNY first found its voice in the Lounge at Dixon Place in 2012 and continued virtually during the COVID restrictions of 2021 and 2022.

Twelve years strong, the chorus of women's artistry from around the World is back in person, inviting arts lovers to join the celebration.

Theatre 80 St Marks is the venue for the event on Wednesday, March 8th, from 7pm with mingling and celebrating in Theatre 80's adjoining speakeasy bar before and after; for all who are inspired by women artists. Add your voice to the sYmphoNY in closing Open Mic tributes!

The event is open to all with a *Suggested Donation* on the door of $12, with all proceeds to Syrian/Turkish Earthquake relief and Theatre 80.

For more information please contact Heidi Russell at heidirussellpublicist@gmail.com or 646.272.8879