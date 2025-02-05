Celebrate Dance Titans Graham, Limón & Ailey At 92NY in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join in at the New York Public Library - the largest and most comprehensive dance archive in the world - for an evening that celebrates the rich legacy of modern dance at The 92nd Street Y, New York through the lens of three iconic pioneers: Martha Graham, José Limón, and Alvin Ailey.

Moderated by Joan Finkelstein, Executive Director of the Harkness Foundation for Dance and former Director of the 92NY Harkness Dance Center, this star-studded panel brings together a who's who of dance titans representing three generations of the field.

Celebrating 90 Years of 92NY Moving Dance Forward

Monday, March 10, 2025, 6 - 7:30 PM

New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, Dorothy and Lewis B. Cullman Center, Bruno Walter Auditorium

From the trailblazing work of Graham and Limón to the revolutionary contributions of Ailey, we'll trace the profound influence these artists have had on the world of modern dance. Featured panelists include luminaries like Janet Eilber (Graham), Dante Puleio (Limón) and Sylvia Waters (Ailey) and alongside renowned choreographers and dancers like David Dorfman, Yin Yue, Doug Varone, Hope Boykin, and more - a not-to-be-missed gathering of those who have shaped and continue to shape the world of dance.