Cathedral of St. John the Divine to Host Christmas Carols Performance on Cathedral Steps
The performance will take place at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, located at 112th Street at Amsterdam Ave., Manhattan, on Sunday, December 13 at 3 PM.
Despite necessary changes brought about by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the holiday season will still go on this year, and busy elves are working overtime to make things jolly and bright. In the spirit of the season, the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, located at 112th Street at Amsterdam Ave., Manhattan, will offer a performance of classic carols, spirituals, and motets sung from the Cathedral's front steps on Sunday, December 13 at 3 PM.
Led by Kent Tritle, Director, Cathedral Music, the professional choir will present the Sunday concert as a gift to the people of New York City. Amplified from the steps of the Cathedral, the choir (masked and distanced, but in festive spirit) will sing Tomas Luis de Victoria's beloved motet, "O magnum mysterium," Jan Peterszoon Sweelinck's "Hodie Christus Natus Est," and a Christmas spiritual medley arranged by Joseph Jennings. Other carols of the season will fill out this 45 minute celebration of the season.
In a year when so much has been affected by COVID, holiday traditions and ways to (safely) join together in celebration and observance are still greatly needed. The Cathedral, in recognition of this fact, will join with the West 111th Street Block Association to make the season joyous: with the street and surrounding businesses illuminated with Christmas lights, courtesy of the Block Association, the Cathedral Choir's performance will add glorious music to cap off the afternoon.
For more information, visit stjohndivine.org.
