Catch Kate Baldwin, Telly Leung & More On Upcoming PAJAMA CAST PARTY
This Monday, April 20 at 8pm EDT, a slew of deliriously-talented people will entertain live from the comfort their homes on the live stream version of Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party! Host Caruso invites the viewers to put on their finest pjs and be thrilled by impromptu performances by Kate Baldwin, Telly Leung, Veronica Swift, Mark Carroll, Gary Burr & Georgia Middleman, Travis Cloer and Jennifer DeLucy. Additionally, each week Caruso will introduce a high school student who's spring musical or recital was cancelled due to the pandemic, giving them an online platform to sing!
For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage and across the country with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them.
But these aren't regular times. Since we're all searching for ways to entertain ourselves, Caruso decided it was high time to bring Cast Party to the wonderful world wide web! The last two online episodes included Broadway babies, magical comics, tap dancers, swingin' jazzers and opera divas.
Join the Party here:
