Casts of ANASTASIA, MISS SAIGON, SPONGEBOB, WICKED and More to Perform 'Under the Stars' at Columbus Circle; BroadwayWorld to Stream LIVE!

Broadway is once again teaming up with Manhattan's premier shopping destination, The Shops at Columbus Circle, for Broadway Under the Stars, a five-week series of free public concerts and performances taking place this holiday season.

Select cast from today's hottest Broadway musicals will perform every Monday at 5pm from November 13 to December 11 on the second-floor. And BroadwayWorld is excited to announce we will be streaming the concerts live!

The December 11 finale will be held in The Shops at Columbus Circle's dazzling Great Room, under the annual holiday display of 12 massive stars. These stars are the largest specialty crafted exhibit of illuminated color display in the world, which hang from the 100-foot-high ceilings. Performances are free to attend and open to the public, no reservations or tickets are required.

Hosted by Broadway actor George Psomas (Fiddler on the Roof, South Pacific), performances include:

- November 13 - School of Rock, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Kinky Boots

- November 20 - Home for the Holidays, Red Roses, Green Gold, and Miss Saigon

- November 27 - Wicked (only show)

- December 4 - Chicago, Waitress, Anastasia

- December 11 - Sponge Bob Square Pants, Once on This Island, A Bronx Tale



The Shops at Columbus Circle are located at 10 Columbus Circle. Performances are free! No tickets or reservations are required to experience the magic of Broadway at The Shops at Columbus Circle. Visit www.theshopsatcolumbuscircle.com for more information.





