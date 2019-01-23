Casting Society Of America Creates Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award

The New York Chapter of the Casting Society of America is pleased to bestow the first ever Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award to veteran casting director and philanthropist Rosalie Joseph. The award will be presented on January 31, 2019 at the New York ceremony of the Artios Awards that honor excellence in casting across film, television, theater and new media.

The Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award will be given periodically to a New York casting director or casting associate who embodies the philanthropic spirit of Rosalie. In addition to being an outstanding casting director who is well respected in the New York entertainment community, the recipient of this award will be an individual who works tirelessly in the name of humanitarian causes, as Rosalie does. Rosalie has continued to elevate our industry by educating members on causes and issues worthy of our attention. As CSA Cares, Inclusion and Diversity and other humanitarian causes continue to become more intrinsic to the fabric of CSA, we feel it is important not only to honor one of our most beloved and dedicated members, but to establish an honor for the next generation of casting directors who are devoted to service, bringing credibility to our industry and profession.

Rosalie has selflessly dedicated her time to care for others, fight indifference and intolerance and drive casting to be more inclusive and reflective of our diverse world.

The Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian award was created to honor Rosalie's service to our community and beyond.

CSA president Russell Boast added "On behalf of our international membership, CSA congratulates Rosalie on this well-deserved honor and thanks her for her tireless humanitarian efforts and service."

The CSA Board and NY Community are thrilled to bestow this honor in her name, for both a trailblazing career and a life of service.

Rosalie Joseph has spent her life selflessly working to make life better for other people.

Rosalie Joseph served on the New York board of the CSA for more than 20 years. Always a leader and an innovator in our community, she has been instrumental in projects that help expand diversity and inclusion in casting, particularly in developing programming for Performers with Disabilities (PWDs.) She has also been a major force behind the education initiatives of CSA as well as having been an integral part of expanding the Arielle Tepper Semester at Syracuse University, the only University program designed to train future casting directors.

In 1992, Rosalie co-founded Stockings with Care, an organization that helps families in need. Every year since its founding, Rosalie has served as Co-President and worked to mobilize thousands of volunteers, including dozens of casting directors, to help ensure that underprivileged children may celebrate Christmas.

In 2006, Rosalie co-founded Project First Day, an organization that sponsors children and teens with a new backpack, first day of school outfit, and the school supplies they will need for the year. Rosalie has also involved casting directors with this initiative to make sure New York City's neediest have a great school year.

Rosalie has also been active in her downtown community, Battery Park City, where she co-founded BPC Community Response Team, BPC Cares, and the BPC Neighbors Network helping to organize, support and nurture community in BPC.

Rosalie has dedicated her time to care for others, fight indifference and intolerance and drive casting to be more inclusive and reflective of our diverse world. Her work and deeds have not only improved the quality of lives around her, but they've inspired us to greater heights in our own lives.

