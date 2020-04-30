Cast of THE GOODBYE GIRL Including Richard Dreyfuss, Marsha Mason and More to Reunite on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that the three stars of "The Goodbye Girl," Richard Dreyfuss, Marsha Mason and Quinn Cummings, will reunite on a not-to-be-missed edition of "Stars In The House," airing Friday, May 1st at 8 PM ET on the Stars In The House YouTube channel and on starsinthehouse.com. In support of The Actors Fund, the iconic trio will reminisce with Seth and James on the making of the film and reflect on its enduring legacy over 40 years later. Fans tuning in can interact with the stars in real time by asking questions and donating to The Actors Fund for the chance to have their names read on air by the cast.

James says, "The Goodbye Girl" has always been one of our favorite films. It's so funny and so heartwarming...something we definitely need right now." Seth adds, "And, PS, we're not the only ones who loved this film; all three stars were nominated for an Oscar...and Richard Dreyfuss won! He won an Oscar for a comedy! That shows how brilliant he was!"

"The Goodbye Girl" joins the lineup of casts that Seth and James have brought back together to sing, share stories, and raise funds to help entertainment professionals in need during the COVID-19 pandemic; including TV favorites "Melrose Place," "Frasier," "Glee," "Desperate Housewives," "SCTV," "Difficult People," and "Taxi;" and the iconic original Broadway casts of "Spring Awakening" and "Les Misérables," among others. Celebrity guests like Jason Alexander, Sean Hayes, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Jeremy Jordan, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Billy Porter and Annette Bening are just some of the stars who have joined since the first show on March 16th. And often Seth and James remind their guests how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this social distancing and suddenly a surprise guest will pop up like Jon Hamm, Erik McCormack, John Lithgow, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Iain Armitage, Rosie O'Donnell and Andrew Lloyd Webber!

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes daily at 2 PM and 8 PM on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com.





