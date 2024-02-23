Cast and Creative Team Set For Apocalyptic Artists Ensemble's NYC School Tour Of ROMEO & JULIET

Apocalyptic Artists Ensemble's production of Romeo & Juliet will tour NYC schools later this spring, with a public performance set for Friday, April 5th at the Irondale Center in Brooklyn.

Directed by Peter Romano and featuring live musical elements performed by the cast, this pared down production has been adapted for young audiences and will transform academic spaces into the streets of Verona, giving students a front row seat to a unique theatrical experience.

Romeo & Juliet will star Priyanka Kedia, Ellis Craig, Jamil Mangan, Justin Viz, ​​Brynne McManimie, Eli Bridges, Alice Renier, and Kea Trevett.

In addition to Romano, the creative team for Romeo & Juliet will include Costume Designer Dina El Aziz, Fight & Intimacy Director Leana Gardella, Dramaturg K. Ann McDonald, and live music composed by Eli Bridges. The production has been cast by Peter Dunn, and Ali Walensky is the production stage manager.

Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet speaks to many of the burdens faced by young people in our post-pandemic society: loss, identity, and the challenges of confronting unexamined assumptions about themselves, their families, and their world. Apocalyptic Artists' inaugural tour will bring this classic tale into NYC schools in conjunction with a series of workshops inviting students to engage with the tools of the theater to explore the themes of the play as an ensemble of artists. Learn more about the company's education mission here.

Ticket sales for the April 5th performance at the Irondale Center will be announced shortly. For more information, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2293945®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.apocalypticartists.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1, or sign up for our mailing list.

*This production was made possible in part by the generous support of the Bessie Foundations and the Shakespeare in American Communities Grant, a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest.