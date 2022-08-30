Cast Announced to Join Caroline Bowman and Lauren Nicole Chapman in the Tour of FROZEN

Disney Theatrical Productions has announced casting for the 2022-2023 season of its blockbuster North American touring production of Frozen.

Since its Los Angeles premiere in 2019, the North American tour of Frozen has welcomed more than one million guests in 21 cities. It's currently in performances through September 11 at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH, where critics raved that "Disney has knocked it out of the park" (Beacon Journal) and "Disney's "Frozen" isn't just a musical. It's an experience" (Plain Dealer). The production is scheduled to play 19 cities in 2022-23.

Caroline Bowman ("Elsa") and Lauren Nicole Chapman ("Anna") continue to star as the sisters at the heart of the joy-filled musical. Joining them are principal cast members Jeremy Davis as "Olaf," Dominic Dorset as "Kristoff," Will Savarese as "Hans," Evan Duff as "Weselton," Collin Baja and Dan Plehal alternating as "Sven," as well as Aria Kane and Saheli Khan alternating as "Young Anna," and Mackenzie Mercer and Sydney Elise Russell alternating as "Young Elsa".

Frozen also features Alicia Albright, Belinda Allyn, Caelan Creaser, Kristen Smith Davis, Colby Dezelick, C.K. Edwards, Michael Everett, Natalie Goodin, Tyler Jimenez, Dustin Layton, Tatyana Lubov, Adrianna Rose Lyons, Robin Masella, Michael Milkanin, Kyle Lamar Mitchell, Tony Neidenbach, Jessie Peltier, Brian Steven Shaw, Caleb Summers, Daniel Switzer, Zach Trimmer, Brit West, Natalie Wisdom and Peli Naomi Woods

Biographies

CAROLINE BOWMAN (Elsa). Broadway credits include Elphaba in Wicked and Nicola in Kinky Boots (opening and closing casts). She has been seen on tour around the world in Evita (Eva Perón, Helen Hayes Award nominee), Spamalot (Lady of the Lake), Grease (Rizzo), and Fame (Carmen). Favorite regional credits include Louise in Gypsy (Cape Playhouse), Eva Perón in Evita (Vancouver Opera), Natalie/Ed in All Shook Up (Muny) and Narrator in Joseph... (Toby's, HH nom). Endless gratitude to Soffer/Namoff, Innovative Artists, Rachel Hoffman, and Telsey + Co.! Love always to Mom, Dad, Bobby and her handsome husband, Austin Colby. BFA Penn State University. God is good. For Meghan. Instagram: @carolinebowman5.

LAUREN NICOLE CHAPMAN (Anna) is thrilled to be returning home to Arendelle! Lauren has been part of the Frozen family since the pre-Broadway development in 2017, through the Broadway shutdown in 2020, and is unspeakably honored to be here. Broadway and National Tours: Frozen (Standby for Anna), Kinky Boots (u/s Lauren). Favorite credits include: Little Shop of Horrors (Audrey), Legally Blonde (Serena), Barefoot in the Park (Corrie Bratter), Frozen 2 (Ensemble Vocals). Lauren sends her love and gratitude to A3 Artists, her dear friends, Mom, Cam, and Michael. For Dad always. Enjoy the show! @Laurennicolechapman

JEREMY DAVIS (Olaf) is beyond thrilled to share the stage with his wife, Kristen. He's been a part of the Frozen family since the 2016 pre-Broadway workshop, and he is delighted to be giving out warm hugs. Broadway: Frozen, Cats (Skimbleshanks), Annie (Bert Healy), The Last Ship, South Pacific, Billy Elliot, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, 9 to 5, The People in the Picture, and Ghost. Actor's Equity member since 1998. Endless gratitude to Mom, Dad, and Sarah.

DOMINIC DORSET (Kristoff). Favorite performance experiences include 2022's Broadway Backwards at the New Amsterdam Theater ("He Plays the Violin") and Gavin Creel's Walk On Through at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the O'Neill. Dominic is a proud graduate of the University of Michigan (MT 22) and the LINK program ('21). Love and thanks to Mom, Dad, Alaina, and the Nicolosi team. Website: www.dominicdorset.com. Instagram: @dnilausd. Glory to God!

WILL SAVARESE (Hans) is grateful to be joining the Frozen family! He has spent the past four years as a BFA Acting student at Baldwin Wallace University. You may have caught him finishing up college on the road last year in the national tour of Hairspray (Link Larkin). Thank you to mom, dad, Mara, Audrey, Ben Sands, OG7, and all the amazing friends and teachers along the way!

COLLIN BAJA (Sven at certain performances). Broadway: Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus; Hello, Dolly!; Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark; Equus. Film: The Producers, Across the Universe. Television: "Tales of the City," "Political Animals," "Divorce," "Key & Peele." Training: The Juilliard School, The William Esper Studio. Collin is represented by CESD, Wilhelmina Models, and is also a certified professional life coach with A-PlanCoaching. You can find him directly at A-plancoaching.com, @collinbaja.

EVAN DUFF (Weselton) originally hails from Fishers, IN and is ecstatic to be joining this magical company! Past Regional credits include: Becoming Nancy (Alliance Theatre), Diana (La Jolla Playhouse). Proud alum of Ball State University MT. Special thanks to Rachel Hoffman, my teachers, cast and crew, my family, and incredible friends. IG: 3vanduff

DAN PLEHAL (Sven at certain performances) is a Chicago-based actor, acrobat, and director. Regional: The Doppelgänger (World Premier, Steppenwolf), Romeo & Juliet, Tempest, Midsummer, Comedy of Errors (Chicago Shakespeare), Steadfast Tin Soldier (Lookingglass), Love Actually: The Musical Parody (Right Angle Entertainment). Television: "Chicago Fire," "Mysteries of Laura." Movement Direction: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime (Steppenwolf), Thumbelina, A Wrinkle in Time, Urinetown, Titus Andronicus. So grateful to Mr. B and the Stewart Talent team. DanPlehal.com

ARIA KANE (Young Anna at certain performances). Broadway tour debut! TV: "FBI: Most Wanted," "The Blacklist" and "SNL." Thanks to Susan Lipton, Bonnie Shumofsky Bloom, Katie, Emily, Steven, Annie and Annie's Playhouse for believing in me, Telsey and Disney for making me a real princess, and Mom, Dad, Eena, D & B for your love and support. @ariakane_actress

SAHELI KHAN (Young Anna at certain performances) is honored to make her Broadway touring debut! Saheli recently made her professional debut as the title role in Matilda (Slow Burn Theatre Company). TV: "Sesame Street - 'S' is for Scientist." Special thanks to Lisa Calli, Telsey + Co., and Disney. Grateful for my loving and supportive parents, coaches, family, and friends. Follow me on IG/FB @sahelikhanofficial.

MACKENZIE MERCER (Young Elsa at certain performances) is thrilled to join Frozen! Select credits: Les Misérables Tour (Little Cosette), The Grinch Who Stole Christmas Tour (Cindy Lou Who), A Christmas Carol, WPPAC (Grace). Web: Kid Chef Bakes (Host), VO: Bea's Block, Karma's World 2D. Thanks: Disney, Telsey, Bercy Talent, Innovative, Alyson Isbrandtsen, & family. @mackenziemercerofficial

SYDNEY ELISE RUSSELL (Young Elsa at certain performances) is ecstatic to make her Broadway Tour debut in Frozen! Broadway credits include Young Nala in The Lion King. She is honored to work with Disney again. Sydney thanks God, her parents and family, The Boysen Agency, and MC Talent Management for their love and support! IG: @sydneyeliseofficial

About Frozen

There are currently five productions of Frozen playing around the world, including Australia, Japan, London and Hamburg. The Tony-nominated Best Musical completed its Broadway run in March 2020 after breaking four house records at The St. James Theatre.

Frozen has been created for the stage by an award-winning team and features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

The creative team for Frozen also includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick and casting by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Laura Wade, CSA.

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements), and Faith Seetoo (music director).