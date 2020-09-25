Cast Announced For YouTube Political Comedy THE JERRY DUNCAN SHOW

The acclaimed NYC run was met with praise and was unable to finish due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on Dean B Kaner's hit off-Broadway play of the same name, "The Jerry Duncan Show," a new comedic political web series will begin streaming on YouTube in October. The acclaimed NYC run was met with praise and was unable to finish due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The series follows Jerry Duncan, a popular, big-mouthed nationally syndicated radio talk show host who interviews politicians, celebrities, and more from his basement. He is in his thirties, but his mother, Maggie, is still trying to ruin his life... even though she died years prior, according to doctors, "by yelling her lungs out until her heart failed." Jerry is a bombastic, arrogant, self-absorbed radio host and at the same time, an insecure nebbish who has lived in the same apartment for 12 years with no exit ramp in sight.

"The Jerry Duncan Show" will be directed by Broadway veteran Nick Corley, known for his directing work on "Burn This" and "Plaza Suite," as well as his career on the stage in "You Can't Take It With You," "Drood," "Mary Poppins," and "She Loves Me." Kaner, the IRNE-nominated creator / writer of the series and off-Broadway stage incarnation is known for his work nationwide as a writer and producer on pieces such as "Before We're Gone" and "The Boys of Winter."

The show will feature a cast of Broadway actors as well as film and television personalities. Popular New York stand-up comic / actor Josh Hyman will star as Jerry Duncan ("Men Are From Mars, Women... Venus Live!" one-man U.S. National Tour, Drunk Shakespeare NYC). Also appearing will be Drama Desk Award nominee Matthew Arkin ("Sunshine Boys," "Dinner with Friends," "Losing Louis"), Molly Erdman as Elizabeth Warren, Jeff McCarthy ("Zorba," "Urinetown," "Side Show," "Beauty and the Beast," "Chicago") as Joe Biden, Lauren Molina ("Sweeney Todd", "Rock of Ages," founder of Broadway band "The Skivvies") as Ginger, June Rachelson Ospa as the voice of Maggie, Maria Peyramaure as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Bart Shatto ("War Paint," "The Civil War," "Dracula," "Hands on a Hardbody") as Donald Trump, and Eliza Skinner ("The Late Late Show w/ James Corden," "Adam Ruins Everything," "Take My Wife") as Sarah Palin.

The series will feature cinematography direction by Rod Weber and marketing by Ellis Gage.

"The Jerry Duncan Show" will be produced by Kaner, and cast members Ospa (who served as a producer for Brodway's "Godspell" and "A Christmas Story") and Shatto, and is crowdfunding to continue producing the series. The show will debut this fall with a goal to inject humor into the lives of the public in time for what's to be one of the most heated political races in the country's history and to keep members of the entertainment community active, sharing their work. You can contribute to "The Jerry Duncan Show" on their GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/be-part-of-the-jerry-duncan-show

For updates and more information, like and subscribe to The Jerry Duncan Show on Facebook and YouTube and follow @jerryduncanshow on Instagram and Twitter. You can contact the team for further inquiries by emailing thejerryduncanshow@gmail.com.

