Cast Announced For MEDEA: A MUSICAL COMEDY At Actors Temple Theatre

Casting has been announced for the Off-Broadway premiere of Medea: A Musical Comedy, a campy and critically-acclaimed musical take on Euripides' MEDEA written and directed by John Fisher.

The open ended run will be staged at Actors Temple Theatre, 339 West 47th Street, New York, NY 10036, with previews starting October 10, 2024. Opening night is Thursday, October 17, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

Fisher directs a cast of ten, including Jenna Arkontaky, Hunter Hope Barnett, Ryan Borgo-Christian, Anthony Chavers, John Fisher, Emily Sweeney Goldstein, Mike Kinzer, Darius Mullens, Laura Pachnos, and Bobby Weil. Standbys and understudies include Noah Hartwell, Daniel Kushner, and Emerese Noel.

Music Director Bobby Weil conducts on piano, with Ethan Gueldenzopf on drums.

Winner of six Bay Area Critics Circle Awards including “Best Musical,” the LA Weekly Award for “Best Musical,” and the GLAAD Media Award for “Best Theatre,” Medea: A Musical Comedy is the critically-acclaimed, kitschy musical version of Euripides' MEDEA. A queer theatre company is putting on a campy musical version of Medea. Paul, the super gay star and Elsa, playing the title role hate each other off-stage then suddenly find themselves falling in love, shockingly. The quintessential backstage story spirals out of control as the flamboyant director goes insane trying to keep the whole mess on track, with many twists, turns, and sequins along the way! Get tickets now and become one of thousands of theatregoers at one of the funniest and murderous musicals in town!

The runtime is 100 minutes with no intermission. Performances are Thursdays at 7:00 p.m.; Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.; and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Plus: Sunday, October 13 at 6:00 p.m.; Tuesday, November 19 at 7:00 p.m.; Wednesday, November 20 at 7:00 p.m.; Wednesday, November 27 @ 7:00 p.m. There are no performances on October 12 and 24, or November 21, 2024.

Tickets range from $58.50 to $110.50 and can be purchased by visiting Telecharge, or by calling 212-239-6200. Use code: CAST15 for 15% off through September 30th. ﻿Direct ticketing link: https://www.telecharge.com/Medea-A-Musical-Comedy-Tickets.