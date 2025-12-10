Cast Album Of THE ONE: The Life Of Legendary Boxer Muhammad Ali Out Now

The cast album of THE ONE: The Life of Legendary Boxer Muhammad Ali, written and directed by David Serero, is now officially released across all major music platforms. The album captures the emotional and theatrical power of the acclaimed one-man show that premiered Off-Broadway in December 2024, starring Zack Bazile as Muhammad Ali.

THE ONE traces the extraordinary life of one of the 20th century's most influential figures. Through Serero's signature blend of intimate storytelling, cinematic pacing, and bold stagecraft, the play explores Ali's transformation from Cassius Clay of Louisville to a global cultural icon, his boxing triumphs, political defiance, spiritual awakening, and legacy as a symbol of resilience and conviction.

David Serero developed the work after extensive research and a lifelong fascination with Ali's philosophy. "Ali was more than a champion," Serero explains. "He was a thinker, a revolutionary, and a man who believed in purpose above fame. This play honors the strength of his conviction and the beauty of his soul."

Following the stage production, David Serero completed filming the feature adaptation of THE ONE, now slated for release in Fall 2026.