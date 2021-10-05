Carole Sylvan and The Name Droppers Come to The Triad Theater Next Month

CAROLE SYLVAN & THE NAME DROPPERS come to the Triad Theater NYC on November 11th 8pm.

Carole Sylvan is no stranger to the mainstream music scene, having scored a Billboard top 10 hit with her song "Just Doin' What We Love" in 2009, along with having performed with numerous A-list artists such as C&C Music Factory, Peabo Bryson, Toni Braxton and Lionel Richie, just to name a few. She also performed vocals on U2's multi-platinum "Rattle and Hum" and landed a gold record with the release of Fatback's 1980 hit record "Hot Box", which featured her vocals on the albums hit single "Money".

Her new release "Love", is a collection of extremely well sung, deeply emotional and powerfully performed songs. The lead off track and first single "What Do You Call It? (I Call It Love)" sets the tone for the entire album, as she delivers a flawless, soulful vocal performance alongside vocalist, song co-writer and Blues Brothers Band front man Bobby Harden.

The Name Droppers are guitarist Rafe Klein, who played alongside Charlie Karp for years and co-wrote with him. Bobby 'T' Torello has an extensive career most notably as the drummer for the Johnny Winter band along with Scott Spray who was the bassist for Johnny Winter. On keyboards is Ron Rifkin whose unique style of playing puts him high on demand as a session player. The group's last show at The Triad Theater sold out and was an amazing success.

For a night of pumping Soul, Rock and Blues come on out to see Carole Sylvan and The Name Droppers on November 11th at The Triad Theater.

Tickets available at https://www.triadnyc.com/