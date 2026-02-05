Carnegie Hall Unveils New Annual Indian Music Festival

Carnegie Hall has announced the creation of a landmark annual Indian Music Festival set to debut in May 2027 as part of the Hall's 2026-2027 season. The three-day festival—scheduled to take place from May 21-23, 2027—will bring together world-class musicians from India, offering New York audiences a deep, immersive exploration of India's classical music traditions and its vibrant contemporary voices.



This new milestone initiative is made possible by a $10 million gift by Ila & Dinesh Paliwal and their family foundation dedicated to supporting the festival's performances, the Hall's ongoing programming as well as educational and community initiatives designed to celebrate and explore Indian musical heritage. As part of the festival, select Indian artists will also be recognized with the Carnegie Hall Fellow Award with their work highlighted through the Hall's programming.



Reflecting her deep commitment to music and the mission of Carnegie Hall, Ila Paliwal has also been recommended to join the board of Carnegie Hall at the board's upcoming meeting on February 25. Paliwal—a New York–based, award-winning vocalist, composer, songwriter, producer, and philanthropist—chairs the Ila & Dinesh Paliwal Foundation and champions charitable causes across education, arts & culture, environmental stewardship, and climate action. She also serves as a trustee of the Central Park Conservancy, is a Well Member of Charity Water, and sits on the board of Pratham USA.



“I am delighted to see plans for Carnegie Hall's new Indian Music Festival coming to life and am deeply honored and looking forward to joining the board,” said Ila Paliwal. “Carnegie Hall has long stood for artistic excellence, education, and cultural exchange, and I look forward to contributing to its mission and the communities it serves.”



“Carnegie Hall thrives because of trustees who bring global perspective and a deep commitment to the arts,” said Robert F. Smith, Chairman of Carnegie Hall's Board of Trustees. “We are thrilled to work with Ila as part of the Hall's family as we develop and advance our institution's mission.”



“Ila's passion for artistic excellence and cultural exchange closely aligns with Carnegie Hall's values and we know that her perspective as an artist and especially as an advocate for Indian culture will be invaluable to our work together,” said Clive Gillinson, Carnegie Hall's Executive and Artistic Director.



The inaugural Indian Music Festival—planned in consultation with Ila Paliwal—will include a performance in Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage featuring renowned artists from India, including cross-generational musical collaborations. Two evenings in Zankel Hall will spotlight instrumental and vocal recitals, rising artists, and contemporary compositions that honor tradition while embracing innovation.



Educational programming and community initiatives will complement festival concerts, deepening public appreciation for Indian classical music. Additional festival details and a full schedule of events will be announced later this year.



“This new initiative marks a major step forward in Carnegie Hall's commitment to celebrate treasured musical traditions from around the world,” commented Mr. Gillinson. “We are deeply grateful to Ila and Dinesh for their visionary support as we know the inaugural festival in 2027—and the annual Indian festivals to follow—will be a meaningful way to honor Indian musical heritage in ways that inspire audiences for generations to come.”