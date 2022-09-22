Carnegie Hall Presents TheÂ World Premiere Of CAMILLE'S RAINBOW, A New Performance For Babies

In October, Carnegie Hall presents the world premiere of Camille's Rainbow, a new performance co-commissioned by Carnegie Hall and Minnesota Opera. This immersive, operatic and theatrical event, especially designed for babies and toddlers (ages 0-2), encourages creative play, as children explore a world of colors.

In Camille's Rainbow, Camille ventures on a journey to discover herself with the help of her colorful friends Roo, Boo, and Yo. Featuring an international cohort of artists and storytellers, the performances are highly interactive and invite audiences to tap into their imagination and be a part of the show. Camille's Rainbow will be offered twice daily (10:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.) from Monday, October 24-Friday, October 28 in Carnegie Hall's Resnick Education Wing. Families can begin to register for the free event on Tuesday, October 11.

The original music for Camille's Rainbow was written by Thomas Cabaniss and Saskia Lane and lyrics are by ZoÃ« Palmer. Audiences everywhere can listen to the music from the live show and explore the joyful themes of color and transformation through six animated videos designed by Dan Scully. Click here to watch the full video series.

The performances are part of Carnegie Hall's expanded series of early childhood programs for babies and toddlers ages 0-2, which have included OTOYOTOY!, an immersive musical theater piece that gives children the chance to play in a world where sounds and words are shared, mimicked, and transformed; NOOMA, an opera that uses parachutes to create an intimate world of wonder and interaction, as their movements become metaphors for breathing ('NOOMA' is a play on the ancient Greek word pneuma, meaning both breath and spirit or soul); Sing with Carnegie Hall, a sing-along video series for children ages 3-6 that covers a range of imaginative themes and features special guest artists; Big Note, Little Note, a 10-week music class that offers a range of experiences for families to engage with their babies through musical play, singing, instrument exploration, and more; and the Lullaby Project, a program that pairs new and expecting parents around the world with professional artists to write and sing personal lullabies for their babies.

To better understand the effect of music in early childhood development, Carnegie Hall has commissioned research papers from Dr. Dennie Palmer Wolf, an expert in the field. The first, titled Why Making Music Matters: Singing, Playing, Moving, and Sharing in the Early Years, points to several key reasons why investing in children early and often is critical to healthy development and a successful future-and demonstrates that music can play a role in everyday interactions that support our next generation. Lullaby: Being Together, Being Well, takes a closer look at how and why lullabies make a difference. The research highlights how the Lullaby Project not only helps families come together and imagine a positive future for children, but how, in some cases, writing a lullaby can support a much longer process of connecting and communicating, resonating with parents, grandparents, musicians, staff, and community members. Inspired by the work of Carnegie Hall's Lullaby Project, the Bernard van Leer Foundation commissioned WolfBrown to write a research paper, Making a Joyful Noise: The Potential Role of Music Making in the Well-Being of Young Families, which explores the Lullaby Project alongside early childhood programming from around the world.

Program Information

Monday, October 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Monday, October 24, 2022 at 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 11:30 a.m.

Friday, October 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Friday, October 28, 2022 at 11:30 a.m.

Resnick Education Wing



CAMILLE'S RAINBOW

Emeline Michel, Camille

Nilusha Dassenaike, Roo

Nick Demeris, Boo

Juana Luna, Yo

Kristi Shade, Harp

Experience an immersive musical world in Camille's Rainbow, an interactive performance for babies and toddlers (ages 0-2) that celebrates unbridled creative play. Explore a world of colors, meet its characters, and embark on an uplifting journey of discovery and transformation. Featuring an international cohort of artists and storytellers who invite audiences to co-create with them, these unique performances are co-commissioned by Carnegie Hall and Minnesota Opera as part of Carnegie Hall's Early Childhood Concerts.



This event is for babies and toddlers ages 0-2 and their caregivers; adults must be accompanied by a child aged 0-2 to attend this event. Registration is required of all attendees-including children-and is limited to a total of four (up to two children and two caregivers). Tickets are free.



