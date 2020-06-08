Carnegie Hall Expands Online Activities for the Lullaby Project and More

Carnegie Hall today announced that the Weill Music Institute's (WMI) Lullaby Project has expanded its free digital offerings providing fun and interactive music activities for families at home with babies and toddlers.

Designed to encourage learning and discovery, these activities include a how-to-write-a-lullaby video; tips on writing your own lullaby; a playlist featuring a collection of Lullaby Project favorite songs for singing with your baby; and streaming from Decca Gold's (Universal Music Group), Hopes & Dreams: The Lullaby Project, an album of original lullabies written by workshop participants and performed by leading artists. In addition, two recently published videos for families with little ones feature a behind-the-scenes look into the recording process of original songs. For the full list of WMI online resources that support parents who want to bring music into their homes, click here. These engaging activities for children of all ages include digital concert experiences, games, "Music Moments," an activity series that encourages music-making through movement, soothing exercises, play, and brain building activities; webinars to explore music from different cultures around the globe while developing basic singing and listening skills; and more.



On Friday, June 12 at 2:00 p.m. EDT, Carnegie Hall's annual Lullaby Project Celebration Concert will be featured as an episode of the Hall's new online series, Learn with Carnegie Hall. The virtual performance will stream for free on carnegiehall.org/learn, as well as the Hall's Facebook and Instagram pages. This year's concert for families and Lullaby partners will feature recorded performances from Lullaby Project teaching artists in their homes alongside stories behind the songs and the community of artists, songwriters, and partners who worked together to create them. This intimate concert will feature many songs written this year across New York City partner sites as well as from families across the US and abroad. Learn with Carnegie Hall is designed to highlight the wide range of music education and social impact activities created by WMI and Ensemble Connect, focusing on the power of music to spark growth, curiosity, and connection. A schedule of upcoming episodes and archived programs available for on-demand viewing can be found on carnegiehall.org/learn.



"Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute knows the tremendous impact that great music can have on people's lives. We create meaningful experiences for parents and young children to connect through music making," said Sarah Johnson, Chief Education Officer and Director of WMI. "We are excited to pivot our work to the digital space, to ensure ongoing music-making and play in families' lives across the globe during this challenging time. Writing a lullaby allows families to express their own wishes and dreams, love, and hopes for their child, nurturing kids' love of music while also building strong early communication skills and supporting parents in their role as their first teachers."



On June 11 and 12, 2020, over 60 Lullaby Project partners across the US and around the globe will gather virtually for their annual convening leading up to the celebration concert on June 12. This year, current and prospective partners will participate in a webinar to engage in dialogue on collaborative songwriting, participate in a session led by Takiema Bunche-Smith on equitable practices when working with families, and share best practices. Dr. Dennie Palmer Wolf, an expert in the field, will lead evaluation sessions for the partners, to provide feedback and strategies to continue great work in their respective locations. Additional researchers to present alongside Dr. Dennie Palmer Wolf include: Michael Feigelson, Chief Executive, VanLeer Group; Dr. Jim Reid, University of Huddersfield; and Dr. Laurel Trainor, McMaster Institute for Music and the Mind. This is the first time that international partners will be able to participate in the conference thanks to the transition to the digital space.

