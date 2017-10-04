Carmen Cusack to Perform at Curran's BRIGHT STAR Celebration Tonight

Carole Shorenstein Hays is inviting the Bay Area community to the newly renovated Curran (445 Geary Street) tonight, October 4, 2017, for a celebration of Steve Martin and Edie Brickell's Tony Award nominated musical BRIGHT STAR.

The show, which features direction by Tony-winner Walter Bobbie, will play the Holiday Season beginning Tuesday, November 28, for a three-week engagement, with Tony-nominated actress Carmen Cusack reprising her acclaimed leading role.

The free October 4th open-house will feature a special musical performance from Carmen Cusack as well as surprise performers from Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, the annual music festival scheduled for that weekend (October 6th and 7th).

The doors will open at 6:00pm with special performances by Bay Area arts students as well as the Community Music Center throughout all the floors of the venue before the official program begins on stage at 7:00pm. Visit SFCURRAN.com to RSVP and for additional information.

"The first time I ever went to the theater I was 10-years-old, and it changed my life forever," said Carole Shorenstein Hays. "I'll never forget the incredible sense of curiosity and excitement I felt during that first visit. One of my deepest commitments at the Curran is to create an inclusive and engaging space for Bay Area students, via the Curran Arts Education Initiative, where they can experience the same sense of fun that I felt as a kid. Most importantly, I want each student to feel immediately at home when they step foot into our theater."

Speaking on the partnership between the Curran and Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, Carole Shorenstein Hays said, "Dawn Holliday has been a driving force in making the Bay Area arts community more vibrant. Like so many other San Franciscans, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass has become one of my favorite events of the year, and I'm so grateful that Dawn has dedicated herself to preserving the spirit of generosity and love that Warren Hellman instilled when he first started the festival. We're absolutely thrilled to welcome the talented musicians of Hardly Strictly Bluegrass to join our community at the Curran for this celebration."

Three-time Grammy Award winning music producer and manager Peter Asher, who oversaw the 2013 album "Love Has Come for You," a musical collaboration between Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, which was then developed into BRIGHT STAR, and is the show's longtime Music Supervisor, will also be one of the special guests for the evening.

Inspired by a true event, the wholly original new musical BRIGHT STAR, tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and 40s. Propelled by an ensemble of onstage musicians and dancers, the story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotion, beautiful melodies and powerfully moving performances. When successful literary editor Alice Murphy, played by actress Carmen Cusack, meets an ambitious young soldier just home from World War II, their connection inspires Alice to confront her past. Together they discover a stunning secret with the power to transform their lives. Bright Star was awarded the 2016 Outer Critic's Circle Award for Best Musical, along with the 2016 Drama Desk Award for Best Music.

For additional information on the Curran, and to peruse all upcoming events, visit SFCURRAN.com.

Built in 1922, the Curran has housed some of the most important productions in history and has maintained a reputation over the course of its life as one of the greatest venues in North America. Now, nearly 100 years after it welcomed its first Bay Area audiences, the Curran is newly restored and renovated. Under the curation of eight-time Tony Award winner Carole Shorenstein Hays, the Curran has reopened its 1,600-seat venue as a home for the most exciting stage works being conceived and created anywhere in the world.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Related Articles