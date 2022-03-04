Carmen Cusack, Faith Prince, Anthony Lee Medina and More Will Lead the Industry Workshop of Edie Brickell's 38 MINUTES

Grammy-award winner Edie Brickell's new musical 38 MINUTES has announced the cast of their upcoming industry workshop, taking place on March 5, 2022, in Los Angeles following their successful 2019 reading. This workshop is directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes with musical supervision by Rob Berman, and executive produced by Lisa Dozier.

The Broadway cast is led by Tony nominee Carmen Cusack (Broadway's Bright Star ), with Tony Award-Winner Faith Prince (Broadway: Disaster, Annie, Guys & Dolls) , Chase Del Rey (Film: King Richard) , Jonah Ho'okano (TV: "Hawaii 5-0". National Tour: Aladdin ), Sarah Hunt (Broadway: A Christmas Carol, The Last Ship) , Anthony Lee Medina (Broadway: Hamilton) , Alanna Saunders (Broadway: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) , Claire Saunders (Broadway: Annie Get Your Gun) and Marco Zunino (Broadway: Chicago ) .

38 MINUTES is an original musical about a family on vacation in Hawaii on January 18, 2018, when the nuclear missile alert turns their lives upside down and inside out, revealing more about each other than they'd previously known. The musical received an industry reading in 2019.

The creative team includes Eric Dietz (Creative Consultant), Geoff Josselson (Casting Director) , Marcedés Clanton (Stage Manager), and Lauren (Ren) Westbury (Assistant Stage Manager).

Edie Brickell began her Broadway career alongside Steve Martin with the Tony-nominated musical Bright Star. Her second musical, 38 Minutes, was inspired by her personal experience having lived through the false alarm nuclear missile alert that shook Hawaii on January 18, 2018.

Josh Rhodes (director) is a New York City-based director and choreograph whose work has been on Broadway, the West End, and all around the United States. Josh recently directed and choreographed Mack & Mabel, and Grand Hotel, at City Center Encores! At the Kennedy Center, he staged the critically acclaimed production of The Who's Tommy. Josh directed Ken Ludwig's Baskerville, and Guys and Dolls, at The Old Globe, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Jersey Boys, and Paint Your Wagon at the St. Louis Muny, SPAMalot at The Seattle 5th Avenue, Showboat at the Bucks County Playhouse, Hair, The Sound of Music, Guys and Dolls, and Evita at The Asolo Repertory. He also directed the long-running Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Josh choreographed the Broadway production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, It Shoulda Been You, First Date, and Bright Star, written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. On London's West End, he choreographed Carousel at the English National Opera and Sweeney Todd starring Emma Thompson.

Rob Berman (musical supervisor) is in his 15th year as music director of Encores!, for which he has conducted over 30 productions and six cast recordings. Mr. Berman's Broadway credits include Bright Star, Tuck Everlasting, Dames at Sea, Finian's Rainbow, Irving Berlin's White Christmas, The Pajama Game, The Apple Tree, Wonderful Town, and Promises, Promises. For nine years, he was music director of the Kennedy Center Honors on CBS, for which he won an Emmy Award for outstanding musical direction. He has conducted for Barbara Cook with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and he was also music director for the PBS presentation of A Broadway Celebration: In Performance at the White House. Other credits include Sunday in the Park with George (Kennedy Center, Helen Hayes Award), Pacific Overtures, and Passion (Classic Stage Company). Recordings include the complete restored score of Jerome Kern's Roberta for New World Records.

