Carlton Fine Arts Ltd. Presents 'Lost Museum' a Pop Art Experience with Works by Artist Linjie Deng

Carlton Fine Arts Ltd. will present a new exhibition of works by conceptual Chinese artist, Linjie Deng, titled "Lost Museum," alongside a curated set of works by Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, Marc Chagall, Roy Lichtenstein and Mr. Brainwash. Linjie Deng's collection will be on display beginning Tuesday, February 16 through Thursday, March 18 at Carlton Fine Arts Ltd. location at 543 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022.

Linjie Deng is a 29-year-old artist who has lived in New York City since 2015 after graduating from art college in Beijing. Deng began studying Chinese ink art at the age of six and has turned his love and passion for multimedia, participatory and performance art into a career. Deng received his MFA degree from the School of Visual Arts in New York. Deng's works have been shown in China, the Museum of Chinese in America and The Hamptons Virtual Art Fair.

Password

Among the many highlights is Linjie Deng's "Password" that explores the connectivity Wi-Fi brought to the world in the midst of the global pandemic lock downs. Wi-Fi and the internet play a major role in sharing content and shaping people's judgements. "In recent years, we've seen the internet encourage fear, division and hate via social media," said Deng. The artist's work uses the concept of a password to unlock the key to help vanquish this virus of hate by "spreading love." For this piece, Linjie Deng will be donating his profits from the sale to first responders at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital that were on the frontlines of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in New York City.

Empty Heart Series

Another work featured by Deng is his "Empty Heart" series that is inspired by Deng's immigration experience upon moving to the United States in 2015. Before coming to New York City, Linjie believed the American dream was directly correlated to material goods, from clothing to high-end meals. After arriving and trying to obtain what he imagined to be the American dream, Deng found his heart empty. "The series symbolizes the items I aspired to attain and serves as a reminder of what our true priorities should be, obtaining a full heart," says Linjie Deng.

Moon Catcher

"Moon Catcher" by Linjie Deng is also included within the exhibition. The piece is inspired by classic Chinese poetry and symbolism that is used when describing the moon. Deng demonstrates that the moon follows you wherever you are in the world and serves as a reminder of where you first encountered it, in your hometown. Just as Deng is reminded of his home village in the northwestern Shanxi Province, others can be reminded of where they grew up by looking to the moon and knowing that it is always at a fixed point. Steady and unchanging, Deng says that, "no matter how far we may be from home, we can always look back on the moon and remember our roots that have shaped us into who we are today."

Linjie Deng's "Lost Museum" exhibition will be on display with all works available for purchase at Carlton Fine Arts Ltd. 543 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022 location. Exhibition hours are Mondays - Thursdays: 10 AM - 6 PM; Fridays: 10 AM - 4 PM; Saturdays: Closed; Sundays: 11 AM - 6 PM and by appointment. For those interested in checking out the exhibition outside of open hours, appointments can be scheduled by calling 212-593-2800 or email: info@carltonfa.com. Visit http://carltonfa.com/, for more information.