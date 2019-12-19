Carla Gugino, Celeste Arias, Jason Babinsky and More Will Star in Atlantic Theater Company's ANATOMY OF A SUICIDE

Atlantic Theater Company (Neil Pepe, Artistic Director; Jeffory Lawson, Managing Director) has announced initial casting for the US premiere production of Anatomy of a Suicide by Alice Birch (Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again.) and directed by Obie Award winner Lileana Blain-Cruz (Marys Seacole).

Anatomy of a Suicide will feature Celeste Arias (Uncle Vanya), Jason Babinsky (Network), Gabby Beans (Marys Seacole), Ava Briglia ("John Mulaney's and the Sack Lunch Bunch"), Carla Gugino ("Jett"), Julian Elijah Martinez (Network), Jo Mei (The Great Wave), Vince Nappo ("Reign"), and Miriam Silverman (Junk). Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Anatomy of a Suicide will begin performances on February 1st and will open Tuesday, February 18th for a limited engagement through Sunday, March 15th, 2020 Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street).

Three generations of women. Their lives play out simultaneously. For each, the chaos of what has come before brings a painful legacy. Winner of the 2018 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, Anatomy of a Suicide is a revelatory exploration of mothers and daughters.

Anatomy of a Suicide will feature scenic design by Mariana Sanchez, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, projection design by Hannah Wasileski, and casting by Telsey + Company; Karyn Casl, CSA; Madison Sylvester.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You