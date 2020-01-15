Cara Buono to Host The ADAPT Leadership Awards

Edward R. Matthews, CEO of ADAPT Community Network, announced its 2020 ADAPT Leadership Awards Gala to take place on Thursday, March 12th, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

The awards gala will be hosted by Cara Buono, co‐star of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, and Emmy‐ nominee for her role on Mad Men. She is also currently playing supervillain Gamemnae on the CW's Supergirl.

The ADAPT Leadership Awards honor the accomplishments of extraordinary individuals and corporations who have made an impact on people with disabilities and have inspired others through their professional and charitable endeavors. The gala benefits the important ongoing programs and services of ADAPT Community Network. Past ADAPT Leadership Awards honorees include Al Roker and Deborah Roberts, David Muir, Tamron Hall, and Tony Danza. This year's honorees will be announced next month.

"Cara Buono is a longtime supporter of ADAPT Community Network, as our gala host last year, as a celebrity presenter at our past Women Who Care luncheon, and as a presenter at the inaugural ADAPT Leadership Awards," says Edward R. Matthews. "We are delighted to have her returning as our gala host this year and appreciate her ongoing support."

The 2020 ADAPT Leadership Awards Honorary Gala Chairs are Al Roker, co-anchor and weather anchor of NBC's Today Show and co-host of The 3rd Hour of TODAY, and Deborah Roberts, ABC News correspondent for 20/20, Nightline, Good Morning America, and ABC World News Tonight with David Muir.

"We are honored to have such distinguished Honorary Gala Chairs as Al Roker and Deborah Roberts for our 2020 ADAPT Leadership Awards," says Matthews. "Al and Deborah were our first ever honorees and returned last year to serve as Honorary Gala Chairs for the first time. They are not only leaders in the media world but have worked for over two decades to help children and families from all walks of life, including children with disabilities, and are longtime supporters of ADAPT Community Network."

Gala Co‐Chairs of the 2020 ADAPT Leadership Awards are: Edward R. Matthews, CEO of ADAPT Community Network; Daniel Murphy, Jr., Managing Partner of Putney, Twombly, Hall & Hirson LLP; and Alan Zack, President of Alliance Brokerage Corp.

Honorary Gala Co‐Chairs are (in alphabetical order): Tamsen Fadal, 12‐time Emmy‐winning anchor of PIX 11 News, host, Broadway Profiles, past ADAPT host, and Honorary Vice Chair of the ADAPT Board of Directors; Abigail Hawk, star of the hit series Blue Bloods and past ADAPT celebrity presenter; Susan Lucci, Emmy‐winning actress, New York Times best‐selling author, entrepreneur, past ADAPT honoree and host; and Mike Woods, meteorologist and reporter for FOX 5's Good Day New York, and past ADAPT host, Co-Chair, and presenter.

"Tamsen Fadal, Abigail Hawk, Susan Lucci, and Mike Woods are among our most dedicated celebrity ambassadors, and over the years have hosted major fundraisers and worked tirelessly to raise awareness for the programs and services of ADAPT," adds Matthews.





Related Articles