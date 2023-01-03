Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Camp Broadway Returns To New York City This Summer

Jan. 03, 2023  
The Broadway Education Alliance, Inc. has announced that CAMP BROADWAY, Broadway's Original Destination for Theater-loving kids, is returning to New York City on July 10-14, 2023, with its signature programs MAINSTAGE (ages 10-17) and SHINING STARS (ages 7-9).

Founded in 1995, CAMP BROADWAY provides a safe and enriching environment for children and teens from all backgrounds and skill levels to build confidence, hone presentation skills and discover their unique talents-on and off stage. No performance experience required to participate. Enrollment is now open at www.campbroadway.com.

Taught by a team of professional director/choreographers and music directors and held at Pearl Studios near the Broadway theatre district, CAMP BROADWAY's MAINSTAGE features 40-hours of vocal performance, dancing, acting, stage craft and masterclasses with special guests culminating in a Family Finale Showcase at New York's famed Symphony Space. Camp Broadway's annual fieldtrip to Times Square will include a visit to the Gershwin Theatre where campers will learn about the production crafts at "Behind the Emerald Curtain" and attend the matinee performance of Broadway's biggest hit, Wicked.

CAMP BROADWAY's Shining Stars emphasizes creativity, collaboration, and crafts in a 32-hour program designed for children who are beginning to develop their characters. Professional theater artists classes in singing, dancing, storytelling, and visual arts. The program culminates in a fun Family Finale Showcase.

"Exposure to theater and the arts teaches critical thinking skills like confidence, collaboration and risk-taking," says Susan Lee, BEA founder. "We're excited to encourage families from around the county to visit this summer for camp and to enjoy the great shows and attractions only available in New York City."

The Broadway Education Alliance Inc., ("BEA") a New York based 501(c)3 organization, is spearheading the relaunch of the program as part of its mission to present Broadway inspired educational and enrichment programing that is authentic, accessible, and filled with fun.

CAMP BROADWAY is the recipient of a many industry recognitions including a Special Drama Desk Award for its decades long work in building theatre audiences and artists.

For more information, and for enrollment with pre-season savings, please visit www.campbroadway.com.



