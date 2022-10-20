Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Calpulli Mexican Dance Company to Present DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS at The Hostos Center for the Arts and Culture

Calpulli Mexican Dance Company to Present DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS at The Hostos Center for the Arts and Culture

The Calpulli Mexican Dance Company explores a story that spans the boundary between the living and the departed.

Oct. 20, 2022  

The Hostos Center for the Arts and Culture presents Calpulli Mexican Dance Company's acclaimed production of Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) for two performances only on Saturday, October 29 at 8 pm and Sunday, October 30 at 3:00 pm in the Main Theater of Hostos Community College.

"Día de Muertos" is an annual Mexican tradition in which families welcome back the souls of their departed ancestors for a brief reunion. The tradition celebrates life. In this spectacular production, the Calpulli Mexican Dance Company explores a story that spans the boundary between the living and the departed. The company of 20 dancers, guest performers, and live musicians take audiences on a theatrical voyage from a festive town in Mexico to Mictlán - the underworld of Aztec mythology - where the mesmerizing La Catrina reigns as Queen. Live music combines mix with vibrant folk dances, contemporary movement, colorful costumes, makeup and beautiful set pieces to bring us this story of native Mexican traditions. "We have in common a love for the family and friends who are no longer with us - across all cultures. And this is why our story is powerful," says Calpulli's Artistic Director Alberto Lopez Herrera".

The Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture is on the campus of Hostos Community College/CUNY at 450 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10451. Tickets for Día de los Muertos on Saturday, October 29 at 8pm and Sunday, October 30, 2022 ($25, $20, $5) can be purchased by calling the Hostos Center Box Office at 718-518-4455 (Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm), or online at www.hostos.cuny.edu/culturearts. Box Office Window Hours are Mon-Fri, 1pm to 4pm and 2 hours prior to showtimes. Hostos Community College can be reached by the IRT 2, 4, 5 Trains and the Bronx Bx1, Bx2, Bx19 buses to 149th Street & Grand Concourse. By car, the College is off Exit 3 of the Major Deegan Expressway (I-87).

ABOUT CALPULLI MEXICAN DANCE COMPANY

Calpulli Mexican Dance Company's mission is to celebrate the rich diversity of Mexican and Mexican American cultural heritage through dance including live music. Founded in 2003, the Company continues to grow its domestic and international touring from its home base in Queens, New York. The organization designs arts-in-education experiences for students and teachers and offers free dance and music classes targeting Mexican immigrant and Mexican American communities in New York and New Jersey.

ABOUT THE HOSTOS CENTER FOR THE ARTS & CULTURE

Named "the powerful locus for Latino art" by the New York Times, the Hostos Center serves the cultural needs of South Bronx residents and neighboring communities. As a leader in Latinx and African-based programming, the Center creates performing and visual arts forums in which the diverse cultural heritages of its audiences are celebrated and nurtured. The Hostos Center consists of two state-of-the art theaters of 900 and 367 seats each, an experimental Black Box theater and a museum-grade art gallery.

Performance Details:

Who: Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture presents Calpulli Mexican Dance Company

What: 2 Performances of "Día de los Muertos" (Day of the Dead)

When: Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 8pm

Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 3pm

Where: Main Theater at Hostos Community College

450 Grand Concourse, Bronx, New York 10451

How much? $25, 20, $5

Phone Number: 718-518-4455

Website: www.hostos.cuny.edu/culturearts




Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL in Sydney Releases Tickets to January 2023MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL in Sydney Releases Tickets to January 2023
October 20, 2022

Ten-time Tony Award-winning Moulin Rouge! The Musical has wowed Sydney audiences since its long-awaited premiere at Capitol Theatre earlier this year. New tickets are on sale from today for performances from Tuesday 20 December 2022 to Sunday 1 January 2023.
THE SECOND CITY'S HOLIDAY REVUE is Coming to Paramount Theatre in NovemberTHE SECOND CITY'S HOLIDAY REVUE is Coming to Paramount Theatre in November
October 20, 2022

Paramount Theatre is ready to unwrap its annual end-of-year tradition - bringing The Second City’s famous brand of seasonal hilarity to downtown Aurora for the holidays. And this year, Paramount’s gag gift is titled The Second City’s Holiday Revue: I Saw Mommy Kissing The Second City. Performances are November 25-December 23.
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is Coming to the Hobby Center in January 2023JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is Coming to the Hobby Center in January 2023
October 20, 2022

Following engagements in the UK, the reimagined 50th Anniversary tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR will come to Houston as part of the Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center 2022-2023 Season. JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR will play the Hobby Center January 17-22, 2023.
Exclusive: First Listen to 'Haddonfield, 15 Years Later (For Judith) Alternative Version' From Joe Iconis' A(AAAGH!)LBUMExclusive: First Listen to 'Haddonfield, 15 Years Later (For Judith) Alternative Version' From Joe Iconis' A(AAAGH!)LBUM
October 20, 2022

The new Halloween compilation A(aaagh!)lbum by musical theater virtuoso Joe Iconis, will be available in digital and streaming formats on Friday, October 21. The release includes one previously-unissued track, “Haddonfield, 15 Years Later (For Judith) Alternative Version.” Get an exclusive first listen here!
BECKY NURSE OF SALEM Announces New Preview and Opening Dates at Lincoln Center TheaterBECKY NURSE OF SALEM Announces New Preview and Opening Dates at Lincoln Center Theater
October 20, 2022

Due to a positive Covid case in the company which caused a significant disruption in the rehearsal process, Lincoln Center Theater’s upcoming production of Becky Nurse of Salem, a new play by Sarah Ruhl, directed by Rebecca Taichman, will now begin previews Tuesday, November 8 and open on Sunday, December 4 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.