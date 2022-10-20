Calpulli Mexican Dance Company to Present DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS at The Hostos Center for the Arts and Culture

The Hostos Center for the Arts and Culture presents Calpulli Mexican Dance Company's acclaimed production of Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) for two performances only on Saturday, October 29 at 8 pm and Sunday, October 30 at 3:00 pm in the Main Theater of Hostos Community College.

"Día de Muertos" is an annual Mexican tradition in which families welcome back the souls of their departed ancestors for a brief reunion. The tradition celebrates life. In this spectacular production, the Calpulli Mexican Dance Company explores a story that spans the boundary between the living and the departed. The company of 20 dancers, guest performers, and live musicians take audiences on a theatrical voyage from a festive town in Mexico to Mictlán - the underworld of Aztec mythology - where the mesmerizing La Catrina reigns as Queen. Live music combines mix with vibrant folk dances, contemporary movement, colorful costumes, makeup and beautiful set pieces to bring us this story of native Mexican traditions. "We have in common a love for the family and friends who are no longer with us - across all cultures. And this is why our story is powerful," says Calpulli's Artistic Director Alberto Lopez Herrera".

The Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture is on the campus of Hostos Community College/CUNY at 450 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10451. Tickets for Día de los Muertos on Saturday, October 29 at 8pm and Sunday, October 30, 2022 ($25, $20, $5) can be purchased by calling the Hostos Center Box Office at 718-518-4455 (Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm), or online at www.hostos.cuny.edu/culturearts. Box Office Window Hours are Mon-Fri, 1pm to 4pm and 2 hours prior to showtimes. Hostos Community College can be reached by the IRT 2, 4, 5 Trains and the Bronx Bx1, Bx2, Bx19 buses to 149th Street & Grand Concourse. By car, the College is off Exit 3 of the Major Deegan Expressway (I-87).

ABOUT CALPULLI MEXICAN DANCE COMPANY

Calpulli Mexican Dance Company's mission is to celebrate the rich diversity of Mexican and Mexican American cultural heritage through dance including live music. Founded in 2003, the Company continues to grow its domestic and international touring from its home base in Queens, New York. The organization designs arts-in-education experiences for students and teachers and offers free dance and music classes targeting Mexican immigrant and Mexican American communities in New York and New Jersey.

ABOUT THE HOSTOS CENTER FOR THE ARTS & CULTURE

Named "the powerful locus for Latino art" by the New York Times, the Hostos Center serves the cultural needs of South Bronx residents and neighboring communities. As a leader in Latinx and African-based programming, the Center creates performing and visual arts forums in which the diverse cultural heritages of its audiences are celebrated and nurtured. The Hostos Center consists of two state-of-the art theaters of 900 and 367 seats each, an experimental Black Box theater and a museum-grade art gallery.

