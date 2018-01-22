MEAN GIRLS
Jan. 22, 2018  

Calling All Plastics! MEAN GIRLS Box Office Opens Today!

So fetch! The box office opens today for Mean Girls, the new musical produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures based on the hit film. Preview performances begin Monday, March 12 and opening night is Sunday, April 8 at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street, NYC).

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

Mean Girls had its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington D.C., running October 31 to December 3, 2017.

Tickets are now available through Ticketmaster.com, by calling (877) 250-2929 and in-person at the August Wilson Theatre Box Office (245 West 52nd Street; Monday - Saturday: 10am - 8pm). Book groups of 12 or more by calling 1-800-BROADWAY x2.

