Calling All Kids! BroadwayWorld Is On the Hunt for a New Kid Critic!

Jan. 28, 2019  

BroadwayWorld's popular Kid Critics series in on the hunt for a new correspondent!

We are looking for a theatre-loving kid (age 7-10), who lives in the New York City area, and has lots of things to say about Broadway. If you know a kid with a lot of personality, who'd be perfect for the job, submit a 1-5 minute video of them talking about a recent production they saw, a favorite show or cast album, or any Broadway-related topic that interests them.

Email submissions (via YouTube link or file attachment) to Nicole@broadwayworld.com, with the subject line 'KID CRITICS' by February 15, 2019.

