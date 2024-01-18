Caissie Levy to Reprise Role in NEXT TO NORMAL West End Transfer

The entire original cast will all return to the show
The critically acclaimed cast of the smash hit Donmar Warehouse production of the Broadway musical Next to Normal – which sold every seat at every performance across its season at Donmar Warehouse, where the production made its long-awaited UK Premiere –are to return as the show prepares to transfer to London’s West End.
Next To Normal – which has just been nominated for the most Whatsonstage Awards of any new musical this year - will begin performances at Wyndham’s Theatre on Tuesday 18 June 2024 for a strictly limited 14-week season.
When the landmark musical debuted on Broadway in 2010, Ben Brantley of The New York Times called it “Brave and breathtaking. It is something much more than a feel-good musical; it is a feel-everything musical.” And Peter Marks of The Washington Post called it “a moving, blisteringly honest, and inordinately powerful new musical stocked with beautiful songs that get to the heart of the story – and simply get to the heart.” Next to Normal went on to win three Tony Awards, including Best Original Score, as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, one of only 10 musicals in history to receive the prestigious honour.
Next To Normal is an intimate exploration of family and illness, loss and grief. At its heart is Diana Goodman, a suburban wife and mother living with bipolar disorder and haunted by her past. Donmar Artistic Director Michael Longhurst directs this powerful rock musical.
