Caissie Levy to Reprise Role in NEXT TO NORMAL West End Transfer

The entire original cast will all return to the show

By: Jan. 18, 2024

The critically acclaimed cast of the smash hit Donmar Warehouse production of the Broadway musical Next to Normal – which sold every seat at every performance across its season at Donmar Warehouse, where the production made its long-awaited UK Premiere –are to return as the show prepares to transfer to London’s West End.

Next To Normal – which has just been nominated for the most Whatsonstage Awards of any new musical this year - will begin performances at Wyndham’s Theatre on Tuesday 18 June 2024 for a strictly limited 14-week season.

Next To Normal

The cast includes:

  • Caissie Levy, who played the original Elsa in Frozen on Broadway, and whose other leading roles include Caroline, Or Change and Leopoldstadt
  • Jamie Parker - Olivier Award-winner for his role as Harry Potter in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in London and on Broadway, and portrays Robin Janvrin in Season 6 of Netflix’s The Crown
  • Jack Wolfe, who was nominated in the Emerging Talent category at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards for his role in Next To Normal at The Donmar Warehouse and star of Netflix series Shadow and Bone
  • Eleanor Worthington-Cox, whose credits include Jerusalem at Apollo Theatre, and the youngest winner of an Olivier Award for her lead role in Matilda The Musical
  • Trevor Dion Nicholas, whose West End credits include the Genie in Aladdin and George Washington in Hamilton
  • Jack Ofrecio, whose credits include The Merry Wives of Windsor at Shakespeare’s Globe

When the landmark musical debuted on Broadway in 2010, Ben Brantley of The New York Times called it “Brave and breathtaking. It is something much more than a feel-good musical; it is a feel-everything musical.” And Peter Marks of The Washington Post called it “a moving, blisteringly honest, and inordinately powerful new musical stocked with beautiful songs that get to the heart of the story – and simply get to the heart.” Next to Normal went on to win three Tony Awards, including Best Original Score, as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, one of only 10 musicals in history to receive the prestigious honour.

Next To Normal is an intimate exploration of family and illness, loss and grief. At its heart is Diana Goodman, a suburban wife and mother living with bipolar disorder and haunted by her past. Donmar Artistic Director Michael Longhurst directs this powerful rock musical.




