Caissie Levy, Nathan Levy, and Lorna Courtney Will Take Part in Michael Arden- Helmed THE LOST BOYS Industry Presentation

The invitation-only presentation will be held on February 23, 2024.

By: Jan. 24, 2024

Producers James Carpinello, Marcus Chait and Patrick Wilson announced today they will hold a private industry presentation of THE LOST BOYS, A NEW MUSICAL on February 23, 2024. Check out a teaser below!

More information can be found at www.lostboysmusical.com

The invitation-only presentation will feature Caissie Levy (Frozen) as Lucy Emerson, Nathan Levy (Dear Evan Hansen) as Sam Emerson, and Lorna Courtney (& Juliet) as Star.

The new musical will feature direction by Tony Award winner Michael Arden (Parade), book by David Hornsby (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” writer/EP) & Chris Hoch, music & lyrics by The Rescues (Kyler England, AG, Gabriel Mann), with Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp (Tina, The Tina Turner Musical) serving as Music Supervisor and General Management by Bespoke Theatricals.

Based on the 1987 classic Warner Bros. film, with a story by James Jeremias and Janice Roberta Fischer, THE LOST BOYS, A NEW MUSICAL will be produced by special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures. Mark Kaufman and Lauren Shuler Donner are serving as Creative Consultants for the project.

The Rescues are known for their breathtaking harmonies and unforgettable songs. They released their major label debut "Let Loose The Horses" on Universal Republic in 2010 to critical acclaim and have soundtracked memorable moments in every corner of music, film and television.

THE LOST BOYS, A NEW MUSICAL marks the first collaboration of Broadway and film actors Carpinello, Chait and Golden Globe, Emmy & Tony nominee Wilson as producers.

The 1987 American supernatural horror-comedy, directed by Joel Schumacher and produced by Richard Donner, follows two teenage brothers who move with their divorced mother to the fictional town of Santa Carla, California, only to discover that the town is a haven for vampires. The film won the award for Best Horror Film by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror Films; spawned a franchise that included two sequels and two comic book series.

A teenage vampire movie that was tawdry, pulpy and sexually charged, THE LOST BOYS was a critical and commercial success and has since achieved cult classic status by transcending the genre with its unique blend of horror and comedy.

The film defined a new era within pop culture by shifting the depiction of vampires for a younger generation. THE LOST BOYS was the last word in the 1980’s as a teen vamp angst coming-of-age story: physical transformation, sexual awakening, and experimentation. The film appeals to multiple generations and inspired subsequent film and television projects like “Buffy The Vampire Slayer,” “True Blood” and “Twilight.”





