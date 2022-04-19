CUNY Dance Initiative and The Gerald W. Lynch Theater At John Jay College Present Joshua Beamish/MOVETHECOMPANY, April 23

The CUNY Dance Initiative and the Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College present the New York return of Joshua Beamish/MOVETHECOMPANY, on Saturday April 23, 2022, at 8:00pm. The Gerald W. Lynch Theater is located 524 W. 59th Street, NYC (between 10th & 11th Avenues). Tickets are $55/$35/$10 for students and are available for purchase at www.joshuabeamish.com.

Choreographer and dancer Joshua Beamish, who moves fluidly between contemporary and ballet idioms, presents an evening of world and New York City premieres. The program will feature the stage premiere of the pas de deux from the Joshua Beamish/Herman Cornejo/Steven Sebring collaboration, DANCE LIVE, performed by American Ballet Theatre principal dancers Herman Cornejo and Skylar Brandt. Joshua Beamish will perform the New York premiere of Redemption, a solo choreographed for him by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa. The other works on the program are all choreographed by Beamish and performed by artists from American Ballet Theatre (ABT), The National Ballet of Canada, Dance Theater of Harlem, Stephen Petronio Company, and Abraham.In.Motion (A.I.M.).

DANCE LIVE Pas de deux (Live Performance Premiere)

Choreography: Joshua Beamish

Performed by Skylar Brandt (ABT) & Herman Cornejo (ABT)

Music: Peter Sparacino

Costume Design: Norma Kamali

Make Up Design: Tyron Machhausen

Lighting Design: Joshua Beamish & Steven Sebring

Digital World Premiere: January 30, 2021, VEEPS

This work was originally commissioned by Dance Live Herman Cornejo and Sebring Revolution.

Proximity (New York Premiere)

Choreography: Joshua Beamish

Performed by Joshua Beamish & Tamisha Guy (A.I.M)

Music: "S.T.A.Y" by Hans Zimmer

Costume Design: Bregje van Balen

Costume Construction: Hermien Hollander

Lighting Design: Joshua Beamish & James Proudfoot

World Premiere: October 3, 2020, Fall For Dance North, Toronto, Canada Proximity, commissioned by Fall For Dance North, Toronto, was originally performed and created with Rena Narumi.

The creation of Proximity was also made possible with the support of Het Dansatelier Den Haag, Lonneke Van Leth Dans, Theater De Nieuwe Regentes Den Haag and the Samuel H Scripps Foundation.

Blood To Bones (World Premiere)

Choreography: Joshua Beamish

Performed by Da'Von Doane (formerly of Dance Theater of Harlem) & Stephanie Petersen (ABT)

Music: "Bow to String" by Daniel Bjarnason

Costume Design: Mark Anthony Gieringer

Lighting Design: Jimmy Lawlor

Created with the support of Rockefeller Brothers Fund/Pocantico Center, The Samuel H Scripps Foundation and BAM.

Redemption (New York Premiere)

Choreography: Annabelle Lopez Ochoa

Performed by Joshua Beamish

Music: "Redemption" by Lisa Gerrard

Costume Design: Georg Meyer-Wiel

Lighting Design: James Proudfoot

World Premiere: October 18, 2020, Sechelt Arts Festival, Sechelt, Canada

Created with the support of The Dance Centre, The Hamber Foundation & The Samuel H Scripps Foundation

Meadow (World Premiere)

Choreography: Joshua Beamish

Performed by Juan Duarte (former Ballet BC), Da'Von Doane (former DTH), Zhong-jing Fang (ABT), Guy (A.I.M), Harrison James (National Ballet of Canada), Betsy McBride (ABT), Oliver Oguma (National Ballet du Rhin), Luciana Paris (ABT), Stephanie Petersen (ABT), Nicholas Sciscione (Stephen Petronio Company), Anna Schlueter (Boston Conservatory)

Music: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G Major, K. 216: II. Adagio - Composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart & Performed by Anne-Sophie Mutter, Berlin Philharmonic & Herbert von Karajan

Costume Design: Bregje van Balen

Lighting Design: Jimmy Lawlor

Created with the support of Dance Lab NY and The Samuel H Scripps Foundation.

STAY

Choreography: Joshua Beamish

Performed by Harrison James (National Ballet of Canada) and Stephanie Petersen (ABT)

Music: Olafur Arnalds and Nils Frahm

Costume Design: Eric Winterling

Lighting Design: Mike Inwood

World Premiere: July 18th, 2015, Fire Island Dance Festival, Fire Island, NY

Created with the generous support from Legacy Sponsors Karl Kemp and the Rockefeller Brothers Fund to benefit Dancers Responding to AIDS. The creation of this work was also made possible with the support of American Ballet Theatre.

Endless Summer (World Premiere)

Choreography: Joshua Beamish

Performed by Juan Duarte (former Ballet BC), Zhong-jing Fang (ABT), Guy (A.I.M), Harrison James (National Ballet of Canada), Betsy McBride (ABT), Oliver Oguma (National Ballet du Rhin), Luciana Paris (ABT), Nicholas Sciscione (Stephen Petronio Company)

Music: Selections from Endless Summer by The Beach Boys

Costume Design: Joshua Beamish

Lighting Design: Jimmy Lawlor

Created with the support of The Hamber Foundation and The Samuel H Scripps Foundation.

Joshua Beamish founded MOVETHECOMPANY in 2005 and his works have since extensively toured throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Africa. Outside of the company, he has created in collaboration with The Royal Ballet, The National Ballet of Canada, Dutch National/Het Nationale Ballet Junior Company, Cape Town Opera, Vancouver Opera, New York City Ballet Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan for Restless Creature and Principal Dancer Ashley Bouder for The Ashley Bouder Project, Pacific Northwest Ballet Principals Carla Korbes and Lindsi Dec, Martha Graham Company Principal dancer Lloyd Knight, Compania Nacional de Danza de Mexico, Ballet Edmonton, Cape Dance Company/South Africa, Toronto Dance Theatre, Ballet Kelowna, Santa Barbara Dance Theater, the Universities of Alberta, Missouri and Simon Fraser, students at Purchase College at SUNY and The Juilliard School, Coriolus Dance, le Prisme Culturel, Halifax Dance, Ballet Jorgen and Kansas City's Wylliams/Henry Contemporary Dance, among others.

Joshua choreographed for the CBC Radio Canada reality series Ils Dansent with Nico Archambault, the Opening Ceremonies of the 2011 International Children's Winter Games, the Cultural Olympiads for both the 2010 and the 2012 Olympics and with Cirque du Soleil for World EXPO Shanghai. He has worked closely with Paul Becker as an Assistant Choreographer, Dance Captain or Performer in Warner Brothers' The Wicker Man with Nicolas Cage, New Line's Code Name: The Cleaner, Nickelodeon's Jinxed, Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem, The CW's HELLCATS and VH1's Totally Awesome with Chris Kattan of Saturday Night Live. He also collaborated with Kelly Konno in Nickelodeon's Spectacular and appeared in the ABC series Life As We Know It with Kelly Osbourne.

Joshua is the recipient of artistic residencies throughout North America, including The Rockefeller Brothers Fund Pocantico Centre, The Banff Centre, Jacob's Pillow and a term as the National Incubator Artist for the American Dance Institute, now Lumberyard. He is an alumnus of the New York Choreographic Institute - an affiliate organization of New York City Ballet and the School of American Ballet, and a Jerome Robbins Foundation, Samuel H Scripps Foundation and Rockefeller Brothers Fund grantee.

Notable recent presentations include BAM Next Wave Festival, The Joyce Theater, The Royal Opera House/ London, Canada's National Arts Center, Theater Freiburg/ Germany, Princeton University, London's The Place, The Guggenheim Museum's Works & Process, Jacobs Pillow, a Fire Island Dance Festival commission, Chicago's The Harris Theater and Chicago Dancing Festival, ArtScape Opera House/South Africa, Artists in Action/Mumbai and a full evening of works commissioned by the Bangkok International Festival/Thai Opera House to celebrate 50 years of Canadian and Thai political relations. In 2012, Joshua performed in the Pillow's 80th Anniversary improvisation project From the Horse's Mouth: The Men Dancers at Jacob's Pillow, alongside Arthur Mitchell and Lar Lubovitch, among others.

Joshua was a founding member of The Joyce Theater's Young Leaders Circle Committee and an inaugural Artist-in-Residence at The Joyce Theater's Choreographic Center at Gibney Dance.

Annabelle Lopez Ochoa (Choreographer) is an award-winning and sought-after Belgian-Colombian choreographer who has created works for 70 dance companies around the world such as the Dutch National Ballet, English National Ballet, Hong Kong Ballet, West Australian Ballet, Ballet Nacional de Cuba, San Francisco Ballet, New York City Ballet, Ballet Hispanico, Dance Theater of Harlem, among others. A versatile choreographer, Lopez Ochoa creates within the dance field but also for theatre, opera, musical theatre. Her wide-ranging body of work includes short conceptual pieces, full-length narrative ballets, and dance films. In 2012, she was awarded UK Dance Award Best Classical choreography for A Streetcar Named Desire, created for the Scottish Ballet. That same year the work was nominated for an Olivier Award, and since it has been on the rep of several companies around the world. In 2019, Annabelle became the recipient of the Jacob's Pillow Dance Award as well as the program director of the Jacob's Pillow Contemporary Ballet Summer Course. This year, Annabelle premiered her 9th narrative ballet "Doña Peron" for Ballet Hispanico.

About the Presenters

Joshua Beamish/MOVETHECOMPANY's residency and performance at the Gerald W. Lynch Theater are part of the CUNY Dance Initiative (CDI), a transformative incubator that secures two vital yet scarce resources-rehearsal time and performance space-for New York City choreographers and dance companies across the five boroughs. Housed within the City University of New York (CUNY)-the nation's largest public urban university system-CDI is a residency program that supports local artists, enhances the cultural life and education of college students, and builds new dance audiences at CUNY performing arts centers. www.cuny.edu/danceinitiative

CDI receives major support from The Mertz Gilmore Foundation and Howard Gilman Foundation. Additional support is provided by the Jerome Robbins Foundation, SHS Foundation, Harkness Foundation for Dance, the National Endowment for the Arts, and public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council. CDI is part of Dance/NYC's New York City Dance Rehearsal Space Subsidy Program, made possible by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. CDI is spearheaded by The Kupferberg Center for the Arts at Queens College.

This residency and performance are made possible by additional funding provided by the John Jay College Student Activities Association, Inc., with support from Baruch Performing Arts Center at Baruch College.

John Jay College of Criminal Justice of The City University of New York, an international leader in educating for justice, offers a rich liberal arts and professional studies curriculum to upwards of 15,000 undergraduate and graduate students from more than 135 nations. In teaching, scholarship and research, the College approaches justice as an applied art and science in service to society and as an ongoing conversation about fundamental human desires for fairness, equality and the rule of law. For more information, visit www.jjay.cuny.edu.

Since opening its doors in 1988, the Gerald W. Lynch Theater has been an invaluable cultural resource. The Theater is a member of CUNY Stages, a consortium of 16 performing arts centers located on CUNY campuses across New York City and the CUNY Dance Initiative. The Theater is home to the Lincoln Center's Mostly Mozart Festival & White Light Festival, as well as the New Yorker Festival, Mannes Opera, the World Science Festival, and the revival of Mummunschanz. The Theater has hosted live and recorded events including David Letterman's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Inside the Actor's Studio, Carnegie Hall Neighborhood Concerts, Comedy Central Presents one-hour specials, the American Justice Summit, the NYC Mayoral Democratic Debates, and the launch of Jay-Z's REFORM initiative. The Theater welcomes premiere galas, conferences, international competitions, and graduations. For more information, and a schedule of events, please visit www.GeraldWLynchTheater.com.