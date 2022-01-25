CRAZY WOKE ASIANS Celebrates the Lunar New Year Of The Tiger at Hollywood Improv in February

Celebrate Lunar New Year with CRAZY WOKE ASIANS, the always sold out stand up comedy show featuring the funniest Asian American comedians is coming to Hollywood Improv! This is a fundraiser for Asian Americans Advancing Justice Los Angeles. Sponsored by VQS Studios. Lion dance performance by Three Treasures Cultural Arts Society.

On a mission to provide a platform to up and coming and established Asian American comedic talent, create thought provoking entertainment (in the form of standup comedy and Youtube series Sweet and Sour Chicks featured in Elizabeth Bank's Women in Comedy Platform "WhoHaha").

Crazy Woke Asians had SOLD OUT SHOWS at The World Famous Comedy Store, Comedy Chateau, The Ice House, with shows at the Laugh Factory and SOLD OUT tours in Seattle, Las Vegas, San Diego and New York Comedy Festival at Carolines on Broadway. Recent live taping at Notoriety Live in Las Vegas co-produced by Creative Studios LA (Amazon Prime Laugh After Dark). The show has been featured in The Seattle Times, Pix 11 Morning News NYC, Broadway World, San Diego Union Tribune, Northwest Asian Weekly, Asian Journal, ASAM News, King 5 New Day Northwest and more.

AAAJLA is based in downtown Los Angeles, with satellite offices in Orange County and Sacramento. It is the nation's largest legal and civil rights organization for Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders (AANHPI). Founded in 1983 as the Asian Pacific American Legal Center, Advancing Justice - LA serves more than 15,000 individuals and organizations every year. Through direct services, impact litigation, policy advocacy, leadership development, and capacity building, Advancing Justice - LA focuses on the most vulnerable members of Asian American and AANHPI communities while also building a strong voice for civil rights and social justice.

The show features 6-8 Asian American comedians from Los Angeles plus special guests TBA! Lion Dance performance by Three Treasures Cultural Arts Society. Featuring Kiki Yeung (Crazy Woke Asians Founder, Global Comedy Club Apple TV, WhoHaha Sweet and Sour Chicks), Sherry Cola (Freeform's Good Trouble, TNT's Claws), Peter Kim (CBS Diversity Showcase, Just For Laughs New Faces, Curb Your Enthusiasm), Thom Tran (GI's of Comedy Tour, Laugh Factory, ABC, NCIS), Ryan Koo (The Comedy Chateau, Rising Star "CWA Comedy Festival") and Yuchao Mi (Tik Tok, The Comedy Chateau). Hosted by Danny Prom (Amazon Prime, ABC, Netflix).

The performance is on Thursday, February 3rd, 2022. Doors open 6:30PM. Show at 7PM.

For reservations please visit: www.improv.com/hollywood (tickets can only be reserved ahead of time online via link or website, or bought on the day at the door.