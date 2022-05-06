COMPANY, THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN and More Honored at 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards NYC

GLAAD, the world's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer media advocacy organization, announced recipients for 16 of this year's 30 categories for the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards. Additional categories were announced in Los Angeles on April 2.

Judith Light received GLAAD's Excellence in Media Award from Ariana DeBose, and Wilson Cruz received the Vito Russo Award at the star-studded ceremony at the Hilton Midtown in Los Angeles. The New York ceremony for the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards was hosted by celebritiy Peloton Instruction Cody Rigbsy and transgender recording artist, actress, GLAAD Board Member, and RuPaul's Drag Race Alum Peppermint. The event also featured special performances from Dove Cameron of her hit single 'Boyfriend' and Michael R. Jackson, who performed from his Pulitzer-Prize winning Broadway musical A Strange Loop.

During the New York ceremony, GLAAD announced award recipients for the following categories live onstage:

During the ceremony, GLAAD also announced the remaining winners of select GLAAD Media Awards categories.

Additional award recipients announced in New York City:

A full list of all categories and award recipients from the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York and Los Angeles is below.

Outstanding New TV Series: Hacks (HBO Max)

Outstanding Comedy Series: Saved by the Bell (Peacock)

Outstanding Drama Series: POSE (FX)

Outstanding Film - Wide Release: Eternals (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Outstanding Reality Program: ( TIE ) RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1) and We're Here (HBO)

Outstanding Documentary: Changing the Game (Hulu)

Outstanding TV Movie: Single All The Way (Netflix)

Outstanding Film - Limited Release: Parallel Mothers (Sony Pictures Classics)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series: It's A Sin (HBO MAX)

Outstanding Children's Programming: "Family Day" Sesame Street (HBO Max)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming: Power Rangers: Dino Fury (Nickelodeon/Netflix)

Outstanding Music Artist: Lil Nas X, MONTERO (Columbia Records)

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist: Lily Rose, Stronger Than I Am (Big Loud Records/Back Blocks Music/Republic Records)

Outstanding Broadway Production: ( TIE ) COMPANY and Thoughts of a Colored Man

Outstanding Video Game: Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine Games/Square Enix)

Outstanding Comic Book: Crush & Lobo (DC Comics)

Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology: Cheer Up! Love and Pompoms (Oni Press)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage: The Advocate

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode: "Elliot Page" The Oprah Conversation (Apple TV+)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment: "HIV/AIDS: 40 Years Later" TODAY (NBC)

Outstanding TV Journalism - Long-Form: "Pride of The White House" (MSNBC)

Outstanding Print Article: "Lawmakers Can't Cite Local Examples of Trans Girls in Sports" by David Crary & Lindsay Whitehurst (The Associated Press)

Outstanding Online Journalism Article: "'No Time For Intolerance:' Dr. Rachel Levine Has A Job To Do" by Dawn Ennis (Forbes.com)

Outstanding Online Journalism - Video or Multimedia: "Transnational" [series] by Eva Reign, Alyza Enriquez, Freddy McConnell, Vivek Kemp, Courtney Brooks, Sarah Burke, Hendrik Hinzel, Alyza Enriquez, Dan Ming, Trey Strange, and Daisy Wardell (VICE News)

Outstanding Blog: Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents

Outstanding Spanish-Language Scripted Television Series: Maricón Perdido (HBO Max)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism: "Orgullo LGBTQ: 52 Años de Lucha y Evolución" (Telemundo 47)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism Article: ( TIE ) "Claudia: La Enfermera Trans que Lucha Contra el Covid en Ciudad Juárez" por Louisa Reynolds (Nexos.com) and "Somos Invisibles": La Discriminación y los Riesgos se Multiplican para los Indígenas LGBTQ+" por Albinson Linares (Telemundo.com)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism - Video or Multimedia: "Expulsados México: Cómo la Comunidad Transgénero se Unió para Ayudar a los Migrantes" por Patricia Clarembaux, Anna Clare Spelman, y Celemente Sánchez (Univision Noticias)

Special Recognition: All Boys Aren't Blue by George M. Johnson [filmed reading + performance]

Special Recognition: "Alok Vaid-Menon" 4D with Demi Lovato (Cadence13/OBB Sound/SB Projects)

Special Recognition: CODED: The Hidden Love of J.C. Leyendecker (Paramount+)

Special Recognition: Jeopardy! Champion Amy Schneider

Special Recognition: The Laverne Cox Show (Shondaland Audio/iHeartMedia)

Special Recognition: Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson (ABC News)

Special Recognition: Outsports' Coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics

Special Recognition (Spanish-Language): "Celebrando el Mes del Orgullo" (Telemundo)

In addition to celebrating the award recipients for the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards, the ceremony spotlighted pressing issues affecting the LGBTQ community, including anti-trans youth legislation, the importance of centering stories of people living with HIV, passage of the Equality Act, and registration of LGBTQ voters in the upcoming midterm elections.

The 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. Since its inception in 1990, the GLAAD Media Awards have grown to be the most visible annual LGBTQ awards show in the world, sending powerful messages of acceptance to audiences globally. The 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards are presented by Gilead Sciences, Inc., Google Pixel, Hyundai, and Ketel One Family Made Vodka. Delta Air Lines is a Major Sponsor of the events, Nike and Sony Music Group are Official Sponsors, and Comcast NBCUniversal Telemundo, Meta, and Netflix are Titanium Sponsors.

"This year's GLAAD Media Awards come at a time where LGBTQ visibility and storytelling can be the frontline response to a dangerous rise in anti-LGBTQ legislation around the country," said GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. "Our nominees and award recipients, including Pose, Sesame Street, Eternals, Hacks, Lil Nas X, We're Here and so many journalists and news producers showcase the beautiful diversity of LGBTQ people. At a time when we need it most, these stories, these stories rise against hate, enlighten, entertain, and send an undeniable message: we are not going anywhere."

The nominees for the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards were published, released, or broadcast between January 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021. For a full list of nominees, click here.

Photo Credit: Cindy Ord