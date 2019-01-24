COMPANY London Cast Recording Will Get February 1 Release

Jan. 24, 2019  

COMPANY London Cast Recording Will Get February 1 Release

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, a cast recording is in the works for Marianne Elliott's gender-bending production of Company, which is currently running in the West End at the Gielgud Theatre. The album will officially arrive digitally on February 1, 2019!

The cast of Company is: Rosalie Craig as Bobbie, Patti LuPone as Joanne, Mel Giedroyc as Sarah, Jonathan Bailey as Jamie, George Blagden as PJ,Ashley Campbell as Peter, Richard Fleeshman as Andy, Alex Gaumond as Paul, Richard Henders as David, Ben Lewis as Larry, Daisy Maywood as Susan, Jennifer Saayeng as Jenny, Matthew Seadon-Young as Theo and Gavin Spokes as Harry. Joining them are: Michael Colbourne, Francesca Ellis, Ewan Gillies, Grant Neal and Jaimie Pruden.

At Bobbie's 35th birthday party all her friends are wondering why she isn't married; why she can't find the right man and why she hasn't settled down to have a family. The multi-award winning musical comedy about life, love and marriage includes Stephen Sondheim's iconic songs, The Ladies who Lunch, Being Alive, Side by Side and You Could Drive a Person Crazy.

buy tickets

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Breaking: Michael Jackson DON'T STOP 'TIL YOU GET ENOUGH to Premiere in Chicago, Broadway Bound 2020
  • LES MISERABLES Fans Unite Against Changes to Original Staging
  • Kaye Ballard, Star of Stage and Screen, Dies at 93
  • UPDATE: UK and Ireland Tour of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Forced to Cancel; Broadway Production 'Coming Soon'
  • MYSTIC PIZZA Musical in the Works with Music by Melissa Etheridge, Book by Gordon Greenberg & Sas Goldberg
  • Shoshana Bean, Bonnie Milligan, Terrance Mann, Nancy Opel Lead Reading of GREETINGS FROM NIAGARA FALLS From The Creative Team Of NEWSIES
    • Advertisement

    Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE